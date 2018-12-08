Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Plump Pout Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her plump lips in her latest social media snapshot.

On Friday, Dec. 7, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself sitting in her vehicle and posing for the camera. In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sports a light blue hooded sweatshirt, and shows off her brand new, platinum blonde hair, which is parted to the side and seen in a natural-looking straight style.

Kardashian tags her hairstylist Tracey Cunningham in the photo to give her credit for her new, lighter locks, as well as celebrity hairstylist Maisha Oliver. In the caption of the photo, Khloe simply writes, “Baby Shark,” seemingly referencing that wildly popular children’s song of the same name.

Khloe wears a pair of oversized black sunglasses as she pouts her lips for the photo, in which she has turned the commenting off. Perhaps the reality star decided to turn off the commenting feature due to fans drawing conclusions about her possible plastic surgery.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian’s recent social media photos have had many fans speculating about whether or not the new mom may have had something done to her face, as some fans believe she looks different in her most recent snapshots.

Life & Style asked Dr. Norman Rowe, a board certified plastic surgeon who has not treated Khloe Kardashian, his thoughts on the reality star’s new look.

“Khloe’s new look is more than the result of expert photo editing. Khloe has had a rhinoplasty, cheek fillers and a surgical brow lift or a Botox brow lift within the past year,” the doctor says.

“I can tell that she has gotten a rhinoplasty because the position of her nose has completely changed as have the positions of her cheeks and brows. I have absolutely seen an increase in patients getting procedures because of social media because people are comparing and analyzing themselves to Photoshopped versions of themselves and others more than ever,” Dr. Rowe added.

In the past, Khloe has admitted that she thinks about having a nose job “every day,” but that she was scared to actually go under the knife to do it. While she did state that she believes she may get one done “some day,” she was fine using contour at that moment.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!, or by following her on social media.