British Beauty Elizabeth Hurley Flirts With Deep Cleavage, Bare Thighs In Elegant White Dress

British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley has been a household name for some time now, initially coming to the public eye as the girlfriend of Hugh Grant in the early 1990s — and later staking her own claim as a world-recognized talent. Elizabeth has been a frequent contributor to social media, often taking to her Instagram account to share snapshots, both sexy and insightful. In her latest Instagram share, Elizabeth shows the world exactly what she has to offer, blending basic sensuality with an elevated sense of haute couture that has become a personal aesthetic for her.

In this particular series of images, the English actress can be seen stepping out on the streets for a night on the town, clad in a skin-tight white evening gown with a prominent fur detailing. A plunging neckline at the bust reveals the Bedazzled star’s ample assets, while also giving the audience a hint of Elizabeth’s flawless and fair complexion. The cut of her dress is provocative, to say the least, a diamond shape designed at the hemline showing off Hurley’s toned upper thighs.

Elizabeth’s signature chestnut tresses are exotically styled in loose, tumbling curls which fall to rest about her shoulders. With a natural, neutral makeup tone and a nude lip, the Serving Sara actress accessorizes her look with a pair of simple earrings — and a small, white clutch.

Captioning the image with a simple shout-out to the season — and to publisher Evgeny Lebedev of the Evening Standard and the Independent — Elizabeth doesn’t seek to complicate matters, apparently preferring that the focus remains on the photographic content.

Her legions of fans and followers appear to agree, having lavished more than 10,000 likes and 200-plus comments on Elizabeth’s latest triptych of candid shots in approximately an hour since the post first went live. One user wrote, “you look absolutely gorgeous Elizabeth beautiful white coat very hot,” while another Instagram user effusively complimented her by quipping, “gorgeous photo… trend setting fashion for the cultured and sophisticated lady about town.”

Elizabeth Hurley has made headlines most recently for her stunning attire while attending a recent charity gala in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, as the Express details. Taking to the event while wearing a very attractive floor-length gown in a pale pink shade, Elizabeth was the very image of elegance and beauty for the benefit concert. Featuring musical performances by The Band — and joined by fellow celebs Robbie Williams and Take That — the event was, by all accounts, a smashing success.