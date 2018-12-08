Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Supposed Feud Has Been Evident For Months, Says Body Language Expert

Judi James says the signs were obvious when the sisters-in-law and their husbands gave an interview in February.

Kate Middleton and her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, are supposedly embroiled in a feud, and body-language expert Judi James says it’s been going on for months, the Sun is reporting. What’s more, the early signs of their rift were evident back when the two women and their husbands appeared on TV back in February.

For a while now, there have been rumors that the two women aren’t seeing eye-to-eye, and indeed, ET Online reported in November that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving out of Kensington Palace, and will thus no longer be next-door neighbors with William and Kate.

Whether or not the feud is real, how it’s manifesting, and how and when it began remains unclear, but those things have all been speculated upon by the British press, almost all of the reporting based on rumors from anonymous sources claiming to be close to the Royal Family.

But now body language expert Judi James says that not only is it real, but that it’s been going on since as early as February 2018. What’s more, she says, the full reality of their feud was on display when the four young royals appeared on TV.

Back in February, the “Fab Four,” as the British media like to call them, made their first TV appearance together at the Royal Foundation.

Prince William reportedly ‘voiced doubts’ about Meghan Markle https://t.co/tfs95MtjLq pic.twitter.com/MgTNJNEefa — Page Six (@PageSix) December 3, 2018

The first revelation came when the interviewer asked, “Working together as family, do you ever have disagreements about things?”

James says that in mulling over and answering the question, they all revealed tension in their relationships, in their own ways. Meghan, for example, lowers her head in such a way that her hair obscures her face, betraying that she’s “hiding,” says James. Kate swings her chair away from her sister-in-law, revealing that she’d rather not face her.

The men also reveal some hard feelings towards each other. William, for example, fiddles with his fingers, while Harry, with his legs splayed, gives his brother a “direct” stare — a sign of aggression.

Not for nothing, William was surprisingly candid in answering the question (with words), telling the interviewer that the four do have disagreements, and that they come “thick and fast” but are resolved just as quickly. James notes that the duke’s behavior with his body, rather than his mouth, reveal that he might not have been fully honest.

As of this writing, rumors of a feud between Meghan and Kate, and by extension their husbands, are just that, rumors. The whole thing may very well be a lie designed to sell newspapers, opines the Guardian, and the fact that Harry and Meghan are moving away could simply be a result of an adult man and his wife not wanting to live next door to his brother and his wife any longer.