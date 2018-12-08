Gwen Stefani Says She And Blake Shelton First Bonded Over Their Love Of Christmas Music

Couples who listen to Christmas music together, stay together!

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Gwen Stefani recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she was of course asked about her relationship with country crooner Blake Shelton. The singer was there to promote the re-release of her Christmas album titled You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and that’s when she told the late night talk show host that Christmas music is something that is very near and dear to her heart. In fact, when she and Blake first started dating, Christmas music was one of the first things that they bonded over.

“I feel it was one of those thing when you first start hanging out, ‘You like Christmas music? I like Christmas music!’ We actually both really do like Christmas music.”

The mother of three also revealed that her favorite Christmas song is “Light of the Stable,” by Emmylou Harris, a song that her parents used to listen to all of the time. And as fans of the famous couple know, Blake and Gwen sing in a joint track on the album on the song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which is pretty fitting for a pair who first bonded over Christmas music at the very start of their relationship.

It’s not uncommon for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to gush over one another television interviews. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Stefani also stopped by the Ellen Show where she talked about Blake’s previous title of “Sexiest Man Alive.” This year, actor Idris Elba de-throned Shelton and his title, but that doesn’t stop Gwen from thinking that he’s still super sexy.

“Honestly, he got sexier,” Stefani said of Shelton.

But, when Blake himself stopped by the Ellen Show this past November, he had a different take on things.

“I feel like sexy ends when I’m not Sexiest Man Alive anymore. I don’t feel like it exists anymore, I feel like it’s over.”

And while he may not feel like the sexiest man alive at all times, it certainly seems like he feels like the luckiest man alive. The singer often posts photos and sweet things about Gwen on his Instagram account with one post coming earlier in November. In a photo posted to his Instagram account, Blake and Gwen both have their feet kicked up in front of a fire pit and look totally relaxed. But the caption of the image was what definitely stole the show.

“My God I love Fall… and @Smithworks vodka… and the girl in those checkered shoes,” he wrote.

How sweet.