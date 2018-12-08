‘World’s Sexiest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Famous Booty In Tiny Black Thong Bikini

Mexican model and television personality Yanet Garcia has attracted the attention of the internet since she first went viral years ago, and was later dubbed by Maxim as the “World’s Sexiest Weather Girl.” With her enviable and curvaceous figure and flawless complexion, Yanet continued to command a great deal of influence, particularly on popular social media platform Instagram — boasting 8.3 million fans and followers as of the writing of this article.

In her most recent Instagram image, Yanet can be seen taking a selfie, presumably from what appears to be her bedroom. Holding the camera up to her face, and obscuring most if it in the process, she takes a quick snapshot in a full-length mirror. The focus lies elsewhere however, and at the center of the photographic frame, Yanet’s curvy, feminine figure takes center stage — particularly her pert and prominent backside.

Clad in a barely-there black bikini with thong bottoms, Yanet puts on a cheeky display for the audience, flaunting her ample assets. Popping one hip to the side to further pique the viewer’s interest in her athletic physique, the “World’s Sexiest Weather Girl” leaves little to the imagination. A delicate string binding her bust is tied up at the back, doing little to hide her hourglass silhouette.

Yanet wears her iconic chestnut tresses styled severely straight beneath a matching black ball cap, and is backgrounded by a luxurious looking bed as well as what appears to be a teddy bear.

Although the image in question has been live for approximately 12 hours, it has already attracted a great deal of positive acclaim — fans and followers lavishing Yanet with over 530,000 likes in addition to 5,000-plus comments. Although the vast majority of comments are delivered in Spanish, some users did make remarks in English.

One enthusiastic user tagged Yanet, writing “nothing wrong with showing off what you have! People will always hate because you are gorgeous!” while another user got in on the fun as well, commenting, “that reminds me… I need to buy some peaches! Bet they won’t be as succulent as those on show though.”

Simply captioning the image with the old axiom that “Hard work pays off,” Yanet is clearly referring to the stellar beach body that she represents herein. While she is full-figured, her physique is muscular, firm, and clearly the result of many hours spent working out in the gym — in addition to a healthy, balanced diet.

Yanet made headlines earlier this year, per Maxim, via a high-profile breakup with ex-boyfriend Doug “FaZe Censor” Martin. Martin, who allegedly dumped Yanet to focus on his professional gaming career, accused Yanet of being interested in his income, and of being manipulative. Yanet Garcia rebuked these charges, claiming that Martin was promoting falsehoods about her, and was not interested in the truth of the matter.