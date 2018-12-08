Kim Kardashian Flaunts Bare Chest Under Suit Jacket In Racy New Photo

Kim Kardashian has never shied away from wearing revealing clothing, or sharing sexy photos of herself on social media, and this week is no different.

On Saturday, December 8, Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share some photos from her KKW Beauty pop up store, and in one of the snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen rocking a racy look. In the photo, Kim is wearing a pinstriped black suit and black heels. She goes braless and shirtless under the suit jacket, which flaunts her tiny waist and ample cleavage, and leaves little the imagination.

Kim’s long, dark hair is parted down the middle and slicked back into a sleek and tight ponytail at the base of her head. She dons a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow, dark brows and eyelashes, contouring, pink blush, and pink, glossy lips.

In the caption of the photo, Kardashian says that her KKW Beauty line has been a “dream come true,” and encouraged fans who are in the area of the South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa to come out to the pop up shop and check out all of her make up and fragrances, which are being sold in the store for a limited time.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has had a busy week setting up for the pop up shop, and it has been a struggle due to the fact that her family has been struck by the flu.

This week, Kardashian opened up about the fact that the sickness had hit her home hard, and that she was so worried about her youngest child, baby girl Chicago West, coming down with the illness that she shipped her off to Cleveland to be with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who is currently in Ohio with her own daughter, True, to visit her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“Yesterday was a hard day because we have the flu going around. So once the flu happens, and I felt it in the house and my baby didn’t have it, Chicago, [so] I sent her to Cleveland with Khloe. I said ‘Khloe, please take her for like four days, because she’ll get sick [at home] with everyone,'” Kardashian told Extra this week.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian as she juggles motherhood and her busy career and lifestyle when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!