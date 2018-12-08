Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Care About Offending Sofia Richie With Photos Of Scott Disick, Per ‘HL’

Kourtney Kardashian is not living her life for other people. The Keeping Up With the Kadardashians star reportedly doesn’t care if her actions offend Sofia Richie, who is currently dating her former boyfriend and father of her children, Scott Disick.

According to a December 7 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian has recently been posting photos of herself and Scott Disick celebrating moments with their children.

The reality star has shared snapshots of herself and Scott with their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign in Bali on vacation and on Thanksgiving Day. She also recently posted a photo of herself lying in bed next to Scott and their son, Reign, while wearing a skimpy dress. Sofia Richie allegedly felt disrespected by the photos, but Kourt doesn’t care.

“Kourtney is not going out of her way or trying to hurt Sofia. She’s just living her own life and isn’t giving it much of a second thought. She can’t help but feel some type of entitlement when it comes to her relationship with Scott since they were together for so long, have three children, and will always be in each other’s lives no matter what. She can’t spend her life worrying about what Sofia thinks or her insecurities; she’s just doing her own thing and living her best life,” an insider told the outlet.

Sofia Richie allegedly feels like Kourtney Kardashian is posting the photos to get under her skin, and feels that they are unnecessary, rude, and inappropriate. Sources claim that she wants the reality star to “back off” from Scott Disick, but knows that Kourt will always be in their lives because of the children.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, while the photos are seemingly bothering Sofia, things have reportedly been getting better for the family. Kourtney and Scott seem to be co-parenting better than ever, and Kardashian, Richie, and Disick were spotted having dinner together twice last month.

The first dinner was said to be tense as the trio talked about issues with co-parenting and setting boundaries for the children, especially during their times with Scott and Sofia. However, the second dinner was reportedly much more friendly, and the group was spotted laughing and talking after hitting up the Street Dreams event together in Hollywood.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.