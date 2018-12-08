‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Haley Kalil Goes Topless For Breast Cancer

Haley Kalil is using her celebrity status to spread the news about breast cancer. The 26-year-old model recently posted a topless photograph of herself in a multi-photo post on Instagram, appearing in three of the ten photos. The Sports Illustrated model and seven other women were photographed by Don Nixon in order to raise awareness about breast cancer. Haley commented more about the cause on her Twitter feed.

“1 in 2 women will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in their lifetime. Every 8 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. 8 women, 4 with breast cancer & 4 without, came together to celebrate our bodies, our passions, and our hardships. #beatcancer”

Kalil bared her top half in the series of photos and wore dark denim jeans that clung to her toned booty. She simply covered her nipple with her right hand and showed off ample sideboob. The photo does not appear to be retouched, as light blemishes freckle her back and stomach area, adding to the authenticity of the appeal. Going topless has never been for a better cause.

The former Miss Minnesota wore brown eyeshadow, a defined eyebrow, and pink lipstick in an effort to appear as natural as possible. Kalil’s only accessory was the tiny diamond studs in her ears matching her dazzling smile. The pageant queen wore her trademark red hair in a side path that cascaded down her back.

The other photos show the various women who also participated in the shoot. In particular, the fourth photo shows a woman baring her breast after surgery.

As usual, her fans love the post. Kalil boasts 112,000 followers and already has over 11,000 likes on this particular photograph. To put that in perspective, Kalil has posted two other topless photos of herself recently. A bare-breasted snap that she shared a week ago garnered over 10,000 likes, while another posted on November 9 totaled nearly 7,500 likes. The totals seem to suggest that the cancer awareness message is really resonating with a lot of her followers.

Comments poured in, with plenty of positivity to go around.

“Wow this is seriously so incredible. So proud of you!” “I was not aware the statistics were that high. Breathtakingly beautiful photo!!” “Respect to all beautiful women!” “This is so beautiful and uplifting!”

Kalil’s statistics were challenged by one commenter, but she quickly defended her facts. Fans tend to forget that the SI model has a Bachelor of Science degree in medical biology and psychology and a minor in chemistry. It seems as if Kalil has it all: beauty, brains and a heart to boot.