Annabelle Wallis Stuns In Gold Satin Kimono Gown

Annabelle Wallis oozed style and glamour as she attended a Christmas party with her boyfriend Chris Pine.

Annabelle Wallis and Chris Pine confirmed their relationship earlier this year and they’ve been going strong ever since. According to Daily Mail, the duo looked fantastic as they stepped out together to attend a Christmas party hosted by Evgeny Lebedev in London yesterday.

The 34-year-old actress oozed glamour as she donned a gorgeous gold satin kimono gown that hugged her trim frame in all the right places. Sleeveless with a knee-high slit, the gold gown put the Peaky Blinders star’s toned legs and arms on full display.

Wallis opted to complement her fantastic features with a real subtle dash of make-up. Using a pair of stylish black stilettos to boost her small frame, the actress also decided to keep things simple in the hair department with her golden caramel locks styled to be straight and shiny. Annabelle pulled her elegant look together with a pair of large dangling gold earrings.

Her boyfriend, Chris, looked just as stylish as he sported a dashing brown leather jacket with a matching brown fedora hat. He opted to pair the leather jacket with a light orange button-down shirt, black jeans, and white trainers. With just three buttons closed on his shirt, Pine flaunted a teasing glimpse of his toned chest. The couple was all smiles as they appeared to be enjoying date night together.

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis are still going strong! https://t.co/b3Kqb92Wkd — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 8, 2018

Back in April, when rumors started to fly the two were an item, a source close to the couple told US Weekly things started out casually because she was seeing someone else when they first met.

“They kept it casual for the beginning. Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy,” the inside source confirmed to the publication. It wasn’t until a month later that the relationship was confirmed with photo evidence when Chris and Annabelle were spotted together at a dinner party.

Annabelle Wallis steps out with beau Chris Pine at festive party https://t.co/858fyZW685 via @DailyMailCeleb — Peire Allessandro (@DukeOfRomford) December 8, 2018

“Chris and Annabelle hardly separated throughout the evening and couldn’t take their eyes off each other,” a source also revealed to the publication, speaking of the dinner party in Malibu.

As those who have followed Annabelle’s love life know, she was previously in a long-term relationship with Coldplay’s Chris Martin. The duo dated for two years before splitting up in June of 2017. The actress has also made a point to make it very clear that she prefers to keep her dating life details out of the public eye as much as someone in the spotlight can.