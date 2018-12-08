Miley Cyrus Poses Topless On Twitter In NSFW Photo

Miley's stripping down again in a new bedroom photo.

Miley Cyrus is showing off some serious skin in a new photo posted on social media. As reported by Daily Mail this week, the pop superstar shared a pretty risqué new snap of herself while promoting her new single with Mark Ronson, titled “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart”, on December 8 which showed her strip off on her top half and cover herself with nothing but her hands.

The photo, which can be seen on Cyrus’s Twitter page, features the 26-year-old sitting on a bed while topless with both hands over her chest. The star kept herself a little more covered on the bottom, sporting a pair of long black pants with several silver embellishments as she sat on the white bedsheets while barefoot.

Miley had her hair tied up away from her face in a topknot and accessorised her nearly-naked look with several gold and silver chains fastened around her neck and a number of metallic bracelets on both wrists. She also amped up the glam with sultry red lips as she gave the camera a pretty stern look.

The former Hannah Montana actress simply captioned the snap with the title of her latest single, writing alongside the photo, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” with a broken heart emoji.

Though Miley didn’t tell her more than 40 million followers exactly where she was in her latest Twitter post, the star has popped up in several locations around Europe over the past few days as she spreads the word about her new song.

As Daily Mail confirmed, the 26-year-old was most recently spotted in London where she performed the song on the BBC late night talk show The Graham Norton Show while sporting a black PVC boiler suit that cinched at the waist to reveal her amazing figure.

Cyrus has made no secret of the fact that she’s certainly not afraid to show off some serious skin in the past, opening up multiple times about why she has no problem posing nude, or nearly nude, and flaunting her body.

Speaking during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2015, Miley described herself as being a proud “vegan nudist.”

John Phillips / Getty Images

“I see a lot of people with their clothes on, and they’re kind of a**holes,” she told the talk show host of her passion for taking off her clothes, per Huffington Post. “If you’ve got your t**s out, you can’t really be an a**hole.”

Miley also claimed that her dad Billy Ray Cyrus wasn’t too worried about her tendency to head out with little on, adding on the late night talk show at the time that the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer would “rather me have my t**s out and be a good person than have a shirt on and be a b***h.”