Kate Hudson Reveals Post-Baby Body In A Crop Top 2 Months After Giving Birth

Kate's showing off her middle while working out just two months after welcoming her baby girl.

Kate Hudson is showing off her post-baby body just two months after welcoming her baby girl Rani Rose into the world with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Kate headed to Instagram on December 7 to show her followers how she was getting her body back in shape after giving birth to her first child in October, sharing a video of herself working out in the gym.

The new exercise clip showed the star rocking a black crop top, black leggings, and a black jacket – which were all from her Fabletics line of athleisure wear – as she worked out with her trainer.

In the caption of her latest upload, Hudson revealed that she was doing some side step lunges to work on her booty.

“Working on the [peach emoji],” the Almost Famous star wrote, tagging #FableticsFriday. She also tagged her trainer, revealing that she was able to fit in a workout amid her busy schedule as a working mom to two sons and a daughter because her trainer, Nicole Stuart, had created a quick five-minute exercise routine for her.

“Go to @prettyhappy for quick 5 minute simple to follow workout,” she added, with a strong arm and a heart emoji.

On her Pretty Happy Instagram page, Hudson’s trainer shared the quick workout which included moves such as squat lunges and side lunges, which the actress and trainer demonstrated together in Kate’s video.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for Hudson after they saw her working hard to get her body back after baby.

“Nice workout Kate,” one Instagram user wrote on the social media site. “Keep up the good work!”

A second then wrote, “You are my inspiration @katehudson. I have been a huge fan of yours for a while now. I love how you are all about girl/women empowerment.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Speaking to Vogue earlier this year, Hudson admitted that she sees working out as something she “has” to do in order to stay healthy.

“When you think about it, working out is something we have to do. We all know being active is good for our hearts, for our lungs, for our mental clarity,” she told the outlet. “Everyone, whether they dread it or love it, know that it’s something they should be doing.”

She also admitted that she’s a big fan of Pilates but will “do anything” when it comes to cardio exercise.

Hudson’s latest glimpse at her post-baby body in a crop top comes just one day after the star shared the most adorable family photo on her Instagram page that showed her mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell getting in some valuable grandparent time with baby Rani.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Kate posted the sweetest photo of the couple holding their newest grandchild on the bed while Goldie sweetly cuddled the 2-month-old and Kurt placed his hand on her tiny head.