The Five Best And Worst Horror Movies Of 2018, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Without a doubt 2018 was a big year for horror, but which movies were the best of the best?

It’s been an exciting year for horror with the release of blockbusters like Halloween and A Quiet Place. Even the fairly experimental Hereditary ended up being A24’s highest grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.

But in the end, box office numbers don’t always tell the story of a movie’s quality.

Rotten Tomatoes is an aggregate website that compiles all the reviews from movie critics in print and around the web and gives audiences an indicator of how critics generally feel toward a film. A score of 100 percent indicates universal acclaim, while a score of zero percent suggests that no single movie critic can find anything nice to say about the movie in question.

So which movies were the cream of the crop, according to Rotten Tomatoes? First, let’s take a look at the ones that didn’t impress critics.

The Nun received generally negative reviews from critics and sits at a discouraging 27 percent, but that didn’t stop it from raking in $365 million at the box office. Faring worse on Rotten Tomatoes is The Cloverfield Paradox, which sits at a dismal 20 percent. Blumhouse’s Truth Or Dare didn’t kick up quite the box office noise of The Nun, pulling in $94 million, but it really lost with critics as it currently holds a 15 percent. Winchester and The Possession of Hannah Grace weren’t impressing critics, with a 14 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

But according to Rotten Tomatoes, the undisputed worst horror movie of 2018 was Slender Man. Slender Man did recoup its reported budget of $10 million, earning a domestic total of about $30 million, but it failed to deliver a powerhouse box office run.

He gets in your head like a virus. #CanYouSeeHim? Brand new trailer for 'SLENDER MAN' pic.twitter.com/YS2J9JzSEW — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 26, 2018

The critical consensus on Slender Man was not something that is likely to make people run out to see it, either.

“Slender Man might be thin, but he’s positively robust compared to the flimsy assortment of scares generated by the would-be chiller that bears his name.”

On the more positive side of horror, Shudder’s exclusive title, Revenge, came in at No. 5 on Rotten Tomatoes’ list of the best 2018 horror movies, grabbing a healthy 92 percent. Another Shudder exclusive took the No. 4 spot, as the Nicolas Cage hallucinatory exercise in brutality, Mandy, holds the same score as Revenge.

Justin Benson and Arron Moorhead’s Lovecraftian horror film, The Endless, took No. 3 with 95 percent, while curiously, Rotten Tomatoes has the movie, Cam, listed in the No. 2 spot as of the time of the writing, despite earning a lower score than The Endless, with 93 percent.

Coming in at No. 1 was Paramount’s blockbuster success, A Quiet Place, which also holds a 95 percent and is slated to receive a sequel in 2020.