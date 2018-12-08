Meghan Markle Musical, ‘Sixth In Line To Be King And I,’ To Debut Without Consultation With Kensington Palace

If a musical about Meghan Markle’s life sounds exciting to you, then you’re in luck. The BBC has announced that it will debut, The Sixth In Line to be King and I, as part of their Christmas schedule. It’s reportedly going to be a short, 15-minute piece, and Cosmopolitan added that “Kensington Palace was definitely not consulted for the show, so that could either be really good or really bad. TBD!” The Telegraph also mentioned that Kensington Palace was not consulted.

The musical will be part of Radio 4’s 15 Minute Musical series, and it’s expected to “look ahead to what promises to be an exciting 2019 for the happy royal couple as they expect their first child in the spring.” The duchess will be played by regular cast member Pippa Evans. The others involved will be Dave Lamb and Richie Webb. Meanwhile, Cosmopolitan questioned Pippa playing Meghan, since she “is white, which seems like an… interesting casting choice considering Meghan is a woman of color?”

In addition to the musical, there’s expected to be other appearances by “real royalty” during the Christmas schedule. For example, the Prince of Wales will be a guest on Radio 3’s Private Passions about “the role of music in his life.” They’ll play eight songs of his choosing.

As far as the musical on Meghan’s life goes, however, we can only wait to see how it pans out. There’s plenty to cover in just 15 minutes, considering that the duchess had a successful career as an actress before meeting Harry. The storyline will likely focus on the time right before she met the prince, their wedding, and the happy times ahead as they prepare to welcome their first child this spring.

The BBC is far from being the only ones excited for the arrival of Meghan and Harry’s first child. There are even rumors that they’re expecting twins, with speculation growing even more intense as the duchess was spotted by paparazzi with an especially large baby bump recently. The photo was a bit blurry, unfortunately, because there were no official photographers present during the Christmas event.

One can only hope that Meghan can enjoy a peaceful pregnancy, with the British press appearing to publish more negative stories about the duchess than ever before. Not just that, Piers Morgan just published a scathing op-ed calling her all sorts of names and accusing her of “ghosting” him after she met Prince Harry.