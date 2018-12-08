Gabriela Giovanardi Bares Derriere In Fishnet Stockings On Instagram

Gabriela Giovanardi shared a new Instagram photo a couple of days ago, and her fans have responded positively. Fans have commented, “Perfection,” “Good shot,” and “Wow.” The post shows the model with her hair down in big waves with blond highlights, as she turned away from the camera and looked over her left shoulder.

Gabriela wore some pink lipstick and purple eyeshadow, along with hoop earrings and a black choker necklace. The model wore a black corset top and what appears to just be fishnet tights, as she flaunted her derriere for the camera. The captions tagged three accounts: Guess, Josh Ryan, and Veronique Droulez. Ryan is a Los Angeles-based photographer, while Droulez is a fashion editor and art director.

Giovanardi also shared a newer post today, of a canvas with spray-painted words on a white canvas. It read in all caps with no spaces, “And if you cant take a joke you can get the f**k out of my house.” The model is on the right side of the canvas, wearing a white T-shirt while crossing her arms. Her body was half-cropped, and she joked in the captions, “Serious about irony.” The piece appears to be by Christopher Wool, judging by her tags.

The model alternates between sharing a combination of selfies, professional shots, and copies of her ads in publications. One of her more revealing posts from recent weeks include her posing topless, while another was a selfie as she sported an all-black outfit with black nails. The captions were lyrics from Dessa’s “Fighting Fish.” A fan commented, “I wanna hear n see u rap on video.” Gabriela responded saying, “who said i rap? You guys got it wrong.” She later added, “lol” while the fan commented again, “well if its not u still have to do it, its your mission if u choose to accept.”

The model is known for her work with Guess, and she was featured in an ad campaign for their swimwear line in April. The video also featured models Elsie Hewitt, Jemma Baines, and Kseniya Belousova.

And while Gabriela’s current relationship status isn’t completely clear, she was spotted with Magic Mike alum Alex Pettyfer in June, according to the Daily Mail. The duo were spotted in Manhattan engaging in some PDA, as she wore a casual outfit of a white T-shirt, jeans, and a Louis Vuitton bag. Alex sported a backwards hat, black shirt, and gray shorts.