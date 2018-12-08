Samantha Markle Slams Tyler Dooley’s Claims That She’s ‘Sold Out’ Meghan: ‘He’s Cashed In More Than Anyone’

Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half-sister, took to Twitter to slam Tyler Dooley, who is Meghan’s nephew. Dooley recently gave an interview about how he feels about his dad, Thomas, Jr., and his aunt, Samantha. He noted how his family’s actions have been “embarrassing and sad all at the same time,” according to the Inquisitr.

“My father and aunt Samantha have sold my grandfather out, sold my family out, sold Meghan out. It has been hard to deal with.”

However, Tyler’s comments aren’t sitting well with Samantha, who wrote several messages about the allegations.

“Tyler claims that other Markles cashed in but he cashed in bigger than anyone with his marijuana and his television show and he’s out there slamming us.”

She also reiterated that Tyler has little connection to Meghan.

“Meg babysat Tyler when he was six. Twice. He does not know her at all.”

The rant continued as Samantha brought up Tyler’s cannabis strain that he named after Meghan.

“It’s funny he talks about cashing in yet he has Markel sparkle marijuana, he’s doing that show, and does interviews everywhere and sits out there calling the Markles toxic. He’s cashed in more than anyone and he has not seen Meg since she was six. Who the h*ll is he?”

The debacle between Meghan Markle and her American family isn’t limited to a falling out between the duchess and the entire clan, after all. There’s fighting amongst themselves, with Samantha slamming Tyler while Tyler talks badly about Samantha and his dad.

Meanwhile, the royals have maintained their silence on the matter. It’s hard to know if Tyler really has “cashed in more than anyone” like Samantha claimed. There’s only been speculation about the amount of money that Meghan’s relatives have received during the series of interviews they’ve given to the press.

However, if Samantha is indeed releasing a tell-all book about Meghan, that could count as cashing in on the duchess, depending on your opinion.

Meghan's 'cannabis farmer' nephew Tyler Dooley reveals her brother and sister are an ’embarrassment’ to the family https://t.co/vOd5TftHfn pic.twitter.com/12AsSttXfx — The Sun (@TheSun) December 5, 2018

Whatever the case, one thing is apparent as ever: the feud seems to have no end in sight. At the least, it seems like Meghan’s dad, Thomas, has ceased to give interviews, although that could change as the duchess’ due date nears.

It seems like the stress is being piled on Meghan even as she’s pregnant, with increasingly negative press about her in the British media in past weeks. However, her biggest fans continue to stick by her side, as famous pals like Serena Williams gush about the duchess’ “sweet” demeanor, as detailed by the Inquisitr.