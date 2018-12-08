Emily Ratajkowski Trades In Bikini For An Orange Jacket On Instagram, Reminding Everyone It’s Winter

It’s officially winter for Emily Ratajkowski’s fans, as the model posed in a large, orange jacket instead of her usual bikini for her latest Instagram post. She looked glam as ever as she sat in a restaurant booth, wearing her hair down while sporting some natural-looking makeup. Emily captioned it, “K now I’m cold,” to which fans responded, “Simple yet stunning,” “Perfect,” and “I’m cold too but it will be warm again [sic] three months.”

Emrata’s other new post also showed the model wearing more clothing than usual, as she stood on a couch and wore a sweater, bike shorts, and socks. She threw her left arm up into the air and put her right arm over her head, while she accentuated her left hip and stuck out her right foot. The model was likely feeling the holiday spirit, as a large Christmas tree could be spotted to her left. She noted, “‘Tis the season.”

The model’s Instagram Stories include a video of the sun shining through her skylights, along with a photo from her Paco Rabanne perfume campaign. Emily wore a black, shiny dress for the shot, and held up a perfume bottle to her face with her left hand.

In addition to being featured in perfume ads for Paco Rabanne, Ratajkowski has also made the brand proud by stepping out in a boho-chic inspired outfit for the “Man of the Year” awards for GQ Australia in mid-November. It included a checkered top with red, gray, and blues that had three buttons in the front. It fanned out in a triangular shape, which let the model flaunt her midriff while the skirt combined a floral print with a shimmery, geometric fabric. The outfit is from the Spring 2019 collection, which according to Vogue“received rave reviews across the board—indeed it was heralded as creative director Julien Dossena’s best to date.”

In other news, Emily spoke with TheWrap about her ideologies about feminism and how people often question her when she’s constantly showcasing her sexuality.