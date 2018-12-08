Irina Shayk Shares A Selfie Wearing Just Lingerie On Instagram

Irina Shayk shared a new selfie on Instagram, and it’s got her fans talking. The black-and-white picture shows Irina standing in front of her bathroom mirror, with her hair down and most of her face obscured by her right arm and phone. She wore just a lingerie set, while a bathtub and sheer curtains could be seen in the backdrop. Fans noted, “no words,” “lovely,” and “Bradly is a lucky dude!!!”

The model’s other recent photos are from the pre-fall Versace fashion show, where she sported a low-cut black and white dress with a zebra-like pattern at the bottom and a jagged pattern on the top. The piece had a high slit on the left, and Shayk wore multiple long necklaces and some black heels. Her hair was slicked back with a deep right part like all other models that night.

Notably, Irina’s boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, was there to cheer her on in the front row during the Versace show, and the duo was spotted leaving the venue together. The Daily Mail noted that “Bradley looked every inch the doting boyfriend as he grinned from ear-to-ear helping his love get into a waiting car.” Irina was photographed wearing a jean shirt and leather pants before she left the venue, as she accessorized with a black fanny pack and chunky boots.

Shayk previously opened up to Vogue Arabia about her personality and personal life.

“Some people think I’m not nice. I’m Russian and I can be really Russian but I’m a very friendly Russian. I’m very straightforward – if I like you, I like you. If I don’t, then don’t even try to come near me.”

Irina also talked about the realities of being a model.

“Sometimes it’s not as glamorous as it looks and it can be a difficult job – jetlag, stress, long working hours – but I realize that there are more important, hard jobs like being a doctor or teacher.”

The model’s down-to-earth and authentic approach seems to have helped her throughout her modeling career. And not only that, Irina’s link to Bradley Cooper has added to her already-large fanbase. With over 11 million followers on Instagram and counting, her posts typically get over 80,000 likes on any given day.

But it’s not to say that things were easy for the model. She’s noted that her language barrier was a big challenge when starting out as a model, plus she came into the game “pretty late…as I was not a teenager.”