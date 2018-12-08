Abigail Ratchford, Instagram’s Most Daring Bombshell, Invites Fans To ‘Netflix and Chill’ In Racy New Post

Never one to shy away from less-than-subtle suggestive Instagram posts, model Abigail Ratchford had a rather daring proposal for her fans in a new post.

Abigail Ratchford, the 26-year-old Instagram sensation who has reached her current level of online stardom largely by pushing the boundaries of what counts as acceptable on the social media platform, as Inquisitr reported in an earlier piece on Ratchford’s activities, stretched those boundaries even further on Thursday in a highly suggestive new post that appeared to extend a possibly standards-busting invitation to her 8.6 million followers.

In the new post, with the curvaceous Ratchford kneeling on a bed clad only in barely-there undergarments, the Los Angeles residents who originally hailed from Scranton, Pennsylvania, as an AOL.com profile of the model reported, took advantage of what was a rare day of heavy rains in Southern California to propose to her fans that they “Netflix and chill” with her.

While to individuals unfamiliar with viral slang, the invitation may seem innocent enough, in fact, the pop culture site PopSugar reports that the phrase “Netflix and chill” is actually a coded sexual suggestion.

“While its origins date back all the way to 2007, it’s only now becoming part of mainstream vocabulary, including among those who aren’t young and in college,” the site wrote. “In case you need a refresher or simply don’t know, the phrase is a euphemism for hooking up.”

Here’s Ratchford asking her fans “Who’s with me?” for a “Netflix and chill session, in her Thursday Instagram post.

According to a definitive history of the phrase by the site Splinter News, the expression “Netflix and chill,” which is more commonly written with an ampersand as “Netflix & chill,” originated in 2007 when Netflix — which since its founding in 1998, according to CNN, had been a DVD rent-by-mail service — began offering streaming video. But the phrase did not acquire its off-color connotation until 2014.

“Teenage girls who had been asked to an innocent-sounding ‘Netflix and chill’ session by boys, only to discover those boys’ true motives, began issuing tongue-in-cheek warnings to other girls, telling them to be careful,” Splinter reported.

But Ratchford’s “Netflix and chill” post was not her only recent, suggestive Instagram offering.

This week, Facebook — the company which owns Instagram after purchasing the photo-sharing app for $1 billion in 2012, as TechCrunch reported, announced newly expanded rules on sexual content, specifically banning “sexual solicitation” on the site. But whether Ratchford’s invitation to “Netflix and chill” would count as a “solicitation” is unclear.

The new Facebook “Community Standards” rules specifically ban “Content that engages in explicit sexual solicitation by, including but not limited to the following, offering or asking for: Sex or sexual partners; Sex chat or conversations; Nude images.” While Ratchford has yet to post a fully nude image, she may have tested the limits of the prior two standards — though whether Facebook will apply its new rules to Instagram as well also remains unclear.