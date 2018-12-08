‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Gets Wet, Goes Completely Nude In Steamy Shower Selfie

Never one to shy away from societal taboos, including provocative poses in various states of undress, former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood set hearts racing the world over in her most recent Instagram snapshot.

In this particular image Sara can be seen under a prismatic halo of multicolored light, waves of pink, yellow, blue, and green commingling to produce a spectacular — and slightly psychedelic — visual effect. Seen behind a dew-dropped pane of glass, whether real or imagined, which suggests a shower setting, Sara holds a massive camera up to her eyes, obscuring much of her beautiful face. The half that is visible takes on a studied expression, one eye closed, her lips parted in serious thought. Her signature blonde tresses are dark and dampened by the water, hanging heavily down about her neck and shoulders.

Most of the audience’s attention is surely pulled towards the focus of the photographic frame — the former Playboy Playmate’s nude figure, the aforementioned lights and steamy shower window artfully designed to cover Sara’s most intimate anatomy. Steam can be seen rising from the bottom of the frame to her immediate left, great coils of gray reaching up to frame her lithe, athletic physique. Her bare breasts are partly covered by her elbows and forearms, and her hourglass silhouette leaves little to the imagination. Coyly tilting one hip to the side to emphasize her feminine figure, Sara presents a captivating model to her adoring, admiring audience.

Although the sexy Instagram share has only been live for approximately a single hour as of the writing of this article, it has already attracted nearly 40,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments from Sara’s devoted fans and followers. One user wrote, “hands down, best picture you’ve ever done!! Wow!” while another user chimed in with an aside to the Sesame Street classic song “Rubber Duckie,” writing, “Tub time is so much fun! Sara underwood you’re the one!!!”

Captioning the tantalizing picture with a simple message stating that it was, indeed, a self portrait — then providing a link to her private account — Sara showed off her artistic side to maximum effect.

Sara Underwood has been busy on Instagram, as the Inquisitr detailed, with the former host of G4 vehicle Attack of the Show! having posted another racy snapshot to her social media profile earlier in the day. Riding an exotic tire swing, channeling her wild side on a paradisal beach front, it appears that Sara Underwood is truly having the time of her life.