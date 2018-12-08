WWE News: Baron Corbin On His Work As Raw GM: ‘Vince Loves It’

In a recent interview, Baron Corbin talked about how much Vince McMahon loves his work as 'Raw' GM.

One of the most contentious parts of Monday Night Raw each week is the performance of Raw Acting General Manager Baron Corbin. A very vocal portion of the WWE Universe has made their disapproval of his performance known, but he doesn’t seem to mind. Whether fans love him or hate him, there’s one person who seems to really like Baron Corbin as the GM of Raw, and that’s the chairman of the company, Vince McMahon.

Recently, Corbin sat down for an interview WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on his Heated Conversations podcast (as transcribed by WrestleZone) where he talked about, among other things, how his time as Raw General Manager has been and how it has been received by the powers that be.

Booker asked Corbin if we nervous about being the General Manager of the show, but it sounds like Corbin is actually quite calm about the whole thing.

“I was definitely nervous the first few times. It’s crazy, but I think they’re letting me have fun with it and do it my way and do it as me and Vince [McMahon] loves it,” he said.

He also talked about how happy he is to be in such an important role on Raw each week.

“For the last four weeks, I’ve been the first 15 minutes of Monday Night Raw, which is crazy. That’s a John Cena spot. That’s a Roman Reigns spot and I’m doing it.”

He also talked about how he gets to pull double duty as an in-ring performer and the authority figure on the show each and every week. It also sounds like Corbin is quite happy with his own performance as Raw General Manager, as the “Lone Wolf” feels that he’s surpassed expectations.

“I think I was given an opportunity and I ran with it. I think I’ve made a lot more of it than anybody thought I was going to and that’s why it’s gone so well, but it’s opened a lot of doors and a lot of eyes to what I can do,” Corbin said about his performance.

One of the other interesting takeaways was Corbin’s comments on how he felt coldness from the locker room when he got started. He talked about his attitude when he first came into the WWE, which was how he felt he absolutely would take other wrestlers’ spots.

.@BaronCorbinWWE joined myself and @bradgilmore in studio for a bonus episode of #HeatedConversations! We talk his new role on RAW and RAW in Houston tonight and more! Can you dig that? https://t.co/BuX0IRxMvP pic.twitter.com/8HgEO44ZxL — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) December 3, 2018

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna take it. I get paid more than you. I’m better than you.'”

As confident as Corbin is in his performance, he’s definitely aware of the criticism he receives from some fans on Twitter. He doesn’t seem to be fazed by it, though.

“Twitter needs to understand that just because they’re the loudest, they’re not the majority,” Corbin said to Booker T.