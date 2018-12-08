Nina Dobrev Shows Off Curvy Backside In Thong Bikini

Nina Dobrev is flaunting her toned bikini body on social media yet again. The actress took to social media this week to show off a sexy new snap of herself rocking a bathing suit, and her fans loved it.

On Friday, Dec. 7, Nina Dobrev posted a racy photo of herself to her Instagram account. In the picture, the former Vampire Diaries star is seen sitting on a yacht in front of a gorgeous ocean scene, complete with green foliage, mountains, a blue sky, and white puffy clouds.

Dobrev is seen sporting a teeny tiny red bikini, which shows off her ample cleavage, toned arms and legs, and her rock hard abs. Nina sits on her feet in the photo and has her hands positioned behind her. She completes her beach look with a sun hat and a pair of oversize, dark sunglasses.

In the caption of the photo, Nina didn’t write a message but did use two emojis. The first was a sword and the second was a skull and crossbones, seemingly hinting at a pirate theme while she was aboard the ship. She also tagged her location as Indonesia.

“My queen,” one fan commented on the photograph. “Welcome to Indonesia,” countless other posted. “Beautiful place, and beautiful you,” another comment read.

In her Instagram story, Nina Dobrev shared another photo of herself on the boat and rocking her red bikini. This time, her curvy backside is on display to reveal that she’s wearing a thong, and she captions the photo, “Pirates booty.”

In another snapshot, Dobrev and her close friend, Julianne Hough, are seen wearing sports bras as they seemingly hike around their locale. Nina also shared a video of herself enjoying some fruit, and showing off the stunning scenery around her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nina has a brand new TV show that will premiere on CBS in 2019. The comedy series is titled Fam, and will feature an ensemble cast.

The synopsis for the show reveals that it centers around a young woman who is fed up with her father and decides to move in with her older half-sister, and her sister’s fiance.

Recently, Dobrev’s former Vampire Diaries co-star, and close friend, Paul Wesley, visited her on the set of her new show. Paul is also working on a new CBS series called Tell Me A Story, which is being produced by TVD alum Kevin Williamson.

“It’s a drama, so it has a lot of dark undertones, and scary moments, but it’s a very dramatic show. It’s a very emotional show,” Williams stated of the new show.

Fans can see more of Nina Dobrev’s vacation photos and stay up to date on her latest projects by following her on Instagram.