Democrats Plan To Subpoena Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr For Russia Investigation

In a recent interview with CNN, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said the House Intelligence Committee will subpoena Donald Trump, Jr. and Jared Kushner in 2019.

The two Trump family members will be interviewed again by the Committee as part of the ongoing investigation in Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, according to CBS San Francisco.

“I think they will be subpoenaed if they don’t come voluntarily,” Speier said. “We will try to make as many hearings as possible public.”

Speier is on the House Intelligence Committee.

Both Trump, Jr. and Kushner have denied to any wrongdoing when it comes to their communication with Russia during the election.

Incoming Intelligence Committee chair Red. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says he wants to investigate Trump’s Russian business interest and possible money laundering.

Trump, Jr. was first interviewed by the Intelligence Committee in December 2017. At this time, he testified about the infamous June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that was attended by multiple Russian operatives.

Kusher was interviewed by the Committee in July 2017. Kushner is Ivanka Trump’s husband, making him Donald Trump’s son-in-law. He is also a senior White House advisor on the government payroll.

No doubt! about it….former General, Michael Flynn gave up everybody!…including Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, Don Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump. More! Suopenas & indictments comming soon!!.???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/hFYqv12XHW — Republican Purge (@CM__Account) December 5, 2018

“We want to hear from I think a number of people that we have already interviewed,” Speier said. “All of the phone bills and phone calls made and all of the direct messages and the emails that were never subpoenaed need to be subpoenaed for the primary persons that were part of the Trump orbit and campaign.”

Democrats coming into the House in January are already formulating their plans. They’re still seeking answers about Russia and about the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

The November midterm elections left the Democrats in control of the House of Representatives and its various committees. The newly-elected Democrats will be sworn into office and assume power in January 2019.

The Department of Justice is also investigating Russia’s interference into the election, led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Friday was a banner day in the investigation, as Mueller’s team submitted court filings providing more information about close Trump associates who have assisted in the investigation.

Michael Flynn, was was the Trump-appointed National Security Adviser for about a month, and Michael Cohen, who was Trump’s personal lawyer for about 12 years, have both been cooperating with investigators. Both men have had multiple meetings with Mueller’s team, and according to statements and court filings both have provided substantial information in the ongoing investigation.

Multiple U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed that Russia did interfere in the 2016 Presidential election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. The aim of the investigation is to determine how much, if any, collusion took place between Russia and the Trump campaign.