Lea Michele Shows Off Toned Figure In Form-Fitting White Swimsuit

Michele's swimsuit is becoming an object of envy across the web and here's where you can find it.

Actress and singer Lea Michele recently updated her Instagram with photos from her getaway in the English countryside. The star of Glee and Scream Queens has been on tour with her co-star Darren Criss, but still managed to make some time to take it easy.

According to a recent report by the Daily Mail, the actress made a stop at the Soho Farmhouse. In the photo, her incredible physique is prominently on display, wrapped in a classy white swimsuit. She appears content and smirking for the camera in a cozy wooden tub.

Fans on Instagram weren’t sure which to be envious of – Lea’s figure or the incredible tub. Later in the day, Michele updated fans with a peek inside the sauna where she’s currently taking some much-needed personal “spa time.”

Michele’s elegant swimsuit is made by Solid and Striped and is part of their Anne-Marie collection. The swimsuit is quickly becoming a sought-after swimming item and retails on their official website for $158. It ranges from an extra-small size all the way up to a large. The Anne-Marie is also available in a red design with white polka dots, an orange and white striped version, and numerous other colors and designs to suit just about anyone.

Recently Lea Michele made headlines when she told reporters she didn’t believe Glee could ever be replicated.

“Any show or any movie or anything that brings music into people’s homes and brings that, you know, positive energy that Glee brought, we would obviously love to see something like that. What we had was such a special moment in time with our cast and where things were at in the world and with those episodes that Ryan Murphy created. I don’t think that could ever be recreated but it might in another way or in another form and that would also be amazing. But what we did with our cast and our show, I just think you can’t replicate that.”

Lea Michele and Darren Criss have been on the LM/DC tour and were traveling across the United Kingdom, as well as Ireland. Tonight, that tour wraps up at the Birmingham Arena in Birmingham, England. The European leg of the tour kicked off on November 29 of this year in Dublin, Ireland. Michele and Criss went through Brighton and London, England before swinging by Glasgow, Scotland on December 4.

The show in Glasgow received rave reviews on the List, which lauded both Criss and Michele for their artistry and commitment to delivering a fantastic show.