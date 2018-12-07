Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Are Relationship Goals In Latest Instagram Pic: ‘Merry Kiss-Miss’

Could Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos be any more adorable?

It’s not uncommon for the Live With Kelly and Ryan host to gush over her handsome husband on Instagram, and today was no exception, as the couple appeared to be all glammed up for a night out on the town. In the photo that was posted to Ripa’s Instagram account, she and her husband stand in front of a beautifully lit Christmas tree and look totally in love.

Consuelos appears incredibly happy as he sports a suit along with a white button-up shirt as he leans over and plants a big smooch on his wife’s cheek. Ripa looks equally as stunning as her handsome hubby, wearing a sequined top with her hair slicked back in a low ponytail. The mother of three leans into her husband and closes her eyes, exposing her beautiful, dark eye makeup.

So far, the image has earned Ripa a lot of attention from her 2 million-plus Instagram followers with over 29,000 likes, in addition to 400-plus comments in less than an hour of the post going live. Many fans chimed in to comment on how good looking the couple is, while countless others said that it looks like the couple has a great marriage.

“Beautiful couple beautiful picture,” one fan commented.

“I must say you two are a good looking couple for sure!!”

“I have said if Y’all ever get a divorce I have lost hope for all marriages. Your love for each other is priceless,” another chimed in.

And while she has no problem posting photos of herself and her handsome husband on her own Instagram account, she is also quick to comment on photos that Consuelos posts on his own Instagram account, especially if they’re ones of him in cut-off t-shirts. As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Consuelos posted an Instagram photo of himself sitting at a table and sending a text message as his big arm muscles are fully on display.

“Absolutely no baby oil used in tomorrow’s episode of #riverdale… relax @kjapa @melton… I got this one.. oh and #freearchie.”

Ripa was one of the first people to notice the sexy photo and commented with a flirty caption of her own.

“Are you kidding me right now? I turn my phone off for two hours and you break that out,” Ripa wrote in the comments section of the photo, along with a fire and flexing emoji.

Though they have already been married for 20 years, they still clearly have heart-eyes for one another.