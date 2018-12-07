Here’s What The Royal Family Eats On Christmas

Just like many other families, the royals celebrate Christmas by having a big meal together, Us Weekly is reporting. Unlike with other families, however, the dishes that are served are different. The royals cherish their traditions, so it’s safe to say that this meal will be like the many Christmas dinners that came before it. This year, however, Meghan Markle will spend her first Christmas as a royal, while being pregnant to boot.

Technically, the festivities kick off on Christmas Eve. On December 24, guests gather at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth II’s country estate in Norfolk, for Christmas cocktails. The queen is reportedly a fan of a gin cocktail called a Zaza. Prince Charles often opts for a cherry brandy. Princes William and Harry, on the other hand, have been known to enjoy Sandringham cider. This cider is made with apples grown on the estate.

As for the pregnant Markle, we can assume she will not be imbibing this year. The Christmas Eve gathering will also serve tea with jam pennies. Jam pennies are butter and jam sandwiches cut into circles the size of an old English penny. They’re a traditional sweet that pairs well with tea.

Christmas morning sees a good old English breakfast, complete with bacon, sausages, eggs, and a beverage. The royals have their fill before leaving for church services at around 11 a.m. While not married into the family yet, Markle reportedly took part in this tradition last year. The highlight of the Christmas food traditions is by far the giant roast turkey that is served at dinner. This dish is so highly anticipated that multiple turkeys are usually cooked to ensure there is enough for everyone.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King’s Lynn, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Those who don’t enjoy turkey will definitely not starve. Darren McGrady, a former royal chef, revealed that the menu lists a salad with shrimp or lobster. The holiday menu, which is written in French, typically has a whopping 15 to 20 dishes in total. Royals can also expect a healthy serving of vegetables as their side. Last year, the royals served Brussels sprouts, carrots, and potatoes among other veggies.

Lastly, there is the flaming Christmas pudding. The puddings are made up of dark beer, rum, and brandy, and take three months to properly prepare. The puddings are cooked in basins and served with brandy butter. As for where the “flaming” part comes in — the puddings are set on fire when they are served, making for a fantastic display. These dishes are certainly fit for a royal.