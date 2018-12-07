‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Kiki’s Funeral’s Intense, Nina Makes A Decision, & Carly Confronts ‘Kevin’

The episodes airing during the week of December 10 will be big ones according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. People will gather to bid farewell to Kiki, but things will be difficult and intense. Nina will face some significant decisions, and Ryan is facing questions during an interaction with Carly.

People throughout Port Charles have already been heartbroken over Kiki’s murder. Now, however, they face gathering for her funeral, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that viewers will want to have tissues handy.

Heading into the service, Michael will talk with Ava about telling Avery about her sister’s death. SheKnows Soaps details that Ava will be struggling a great deal during the coming days, and during Wednesday’s show, she’ll receive a surprising visitor. There’s also some buzz swirling that there may be another emotional encounter coming between Carly and Ava.

Nina has been having a harder and harder time resisting Valentin, his charm, and the love she still has for him, and that’ll become even more apparent during the coming week. General Hospital spoilers hint that Nina will face some disappointment early in the week, and someone will soon encourage her to try again with Valentin. She’s going to be making a decision by the end of the week, and fans know if she does give him another chance, she’s setting herself up for heartbreak again.

Nina needs to make herself perfectly clear… Are you listening, Valentin?

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @TheRealStafford #GH55 pic.twitter.com/FQ29WKRRZI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 5, 2018

Carly will visit Morgan’s grave during Monday’s show, and Wednesday’s episode brings a confrontation between Carly and “Kevin.” It’s not clear yet what prompts this confrontation, but it’ll be interesting to see if Carly might become the one to start to unravel the situation of having Ryan impersonating Kevin.

Viewers will see Anna looking ahead, Kim trying to respect Oscar’s space, and Cameron connecting with Julian. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny will have a heartfelt chat with Oscar, and Laura will lean on Lulu. Soap Central adds that in addition, Laura will be talking with Sonny to fill him in on some things.

Marcus will meet with Sonny and Carly and urge them to keep Mike away from Yvonne, and Stella will be gaining some clarity. It sounds as if Drew will initially try to brush off Margaux’s offer to take the flash drive, but he’ll eventually accept it and face some big decisions about what to do next.

Who will land on Ryan’s target list next? How will Jordan and Chase figure out the truth about his involvement in Kiki and Mary Pat’s murders? General Hospital spoilers tease that there are plenty of intense moments on the way, and viewers have a lot to look forward to during the week of December 10.