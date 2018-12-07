Kelsea Ballerini Shares Adorable Video Of Mom’s Reaction To Her Grammy Nomination

Social media is buzzing with news about the recent award nominations, especially today after the 2019 Grammy Award nominees were announced on the morning of December 7. One lucky recipient was country music star Kelsea Ballerini, who was nominated for Best Country Album for her second studio album Unapologetically. After finding out herself, Kelsea called her mom to give her the exciting news, and shared the emotional moment and her mom’s adorable reaction with her combined 1.6 million followers on Instagram and Twitter.

Taking to her accounts on the popular social media platform, the country artist shared a screen recording of the Facetime call between her and her mother Carla, who she sweetly labels “Mother Bear” in her phone, and despite not having sound, the emotion during the beautiful mother-daughter moment is quite evident.

In the video, Kelsea’s mother can be seen anxiously awaiting for her daughter to share the reasoning behind her call. The Love Me Like You Mean It singer then begins shedding tears of joy and jumping up and down as she tells her mother about her nomination, who smiles ear-to-ear as she claps and cheers in excitement.

“I’m going to cry,” she appears to tell Kelsea at the end of the video, though it seems like she has already shed a few tears of happiness.

This woman moved me to Nashville to pursue music when I was 15 years old. Today I got to call her and tell her about my 2nd Grammy nom for an album that she watched me live. Her face says it all. I love you mom. pic.twitter.com/x6041CdX9o — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 7, 2018

“There’s no volume, but her face says everything about this journey and the weight this album has to the people that know me closest. Love you momma,” Kelsea wrote in the caption of the video’s post to Instagram, which has been viewed almost 300,000 times and earned over 81,000 likes.

Shortly before sharing the emotional moment with her mother to Instagram, Kelsea announced her the big news to her fans in another post, where she wrote she was “in tears” over the nomination that she “never ever expected.”

The singer revealed that while her album has been out for over a year, it hadn’t received any nominations at all, but she still found pride in the bond it created between her and her fans.

“To me, that was the award and I had accepted that critically, it didn’t land like it did between us,” she explained. “But, the pinnacle of music lovers and listeners just nominated Unapologetically for a damn GRAMMY.”

Kelsea’s nomination today is the second of her career, as she was also nominated for the Grammy’s Best New Artist category in 2017.

Winners of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards will be announced on Sunday, February 10, 2019 live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.