Former Miss Kentucky/Middle School Teacher Arrested For Sending Nude Pics To 15-Year-Old Student

A former beauty queen has been arrested for sexting an underage former student.

A former Miss Kentucky winner and middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly sexting with a former student. Ramsey Carpenter Bearse is a teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, and she was arrested on Friday afternoon. She was arraigned and released on $10,000 bond after claims that she had sent at least four nude photos to the 15-year-old on Snapchat.

According to WSAZ, the 28-year-old Bearse has been charged with four felony counts of sending obscene material to a minor. On the website for Andrew Jackson Middle School, Bearse is listed as a science teacher for eighth-grade students.

Kanawha County Schools is the school district which Andrew Jackson Middle School is in, and they have released a statement regarding the situation with Bearse.

“Mrs. Bearse is a teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School. We cannot comment on personnel matters, but we will follow all applicable policies and procedures. The safety and security of our students is our top priority.”

She was arraigned on Friday afternoon in the Kanawha County Magistrate Court and read her charges. When reporters asked her for comments on the situation, she simply said that she “has no comment to make to you all at this time.”

#NEW | @KanawhaSheriff in West Virginia posted on it's facebook page Friday that Ramsey Carpenter Bearse, who won Miss Kentucky in 2014, was arrested for allegedly sending nude photos via Snapchat to a middle school student. She's a teacher in Kanawha County.@SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/z20FqJscaK — Mario Anderson (@MarioAndersonTV) December 7, 2018

Bearse participated in the 2015 Miss America pageant after winning the Miss Kentucky crown in 2014. She played the fiddle as her talent and had even revealed during her run that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in August of 2010.

During the time she was competing in pageants, Bearse had put her teaching career on hold. After she concluded her work on the stage, she went back into teaching.

WCHS TV reported that there was a criminal complaint filed with the Kanawha County Magistrate Court on Wednesday, and it came from a parent. The parent said her 15-year-old son had told her about inappropriate pictures that were sent to him by Bearse, who was his former teacher.

Upon being confronted by a sheriff’s deputy on Thursday, Bearse confirmed the allegations brought against her.

Deputies say Bearse admitted to sending four nude photos via Snapchat to a 15-year-old former AJ Middle School student. — Jessi Starkey (@JessiWCHS) December 7, 2018

At this time, there is no word on whether there are additional underage victims who received nude photos from Ramsey Carpenter Bearse. Police and school officials are hoping that anyone with additional information will come forward.

Former Miss Kentucky charged with sexting student https://t.co/5VHHnXbJGp — WVLT News (@wvlt) December 7, 2018

