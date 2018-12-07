Becky Lynch Responds To Whether She’s Cleared For ‘TLC’ Or Not

The WWE Superstar took to Instagram to let fans know whether she will be ready to fight at 'TLC.'

Anyone watching SmackDown Live can’t help but notice that while Becky Lynch has cut her fair share of incredible promos, she hasn’t stepped foot in the ring for anything physical. The last time we saw her take any bumps was when she took a punch to the face from Nia Jax during the SmackDown Live women’s division invasion of Monday Night Raw. The post was first spotted by Wrestling Inc.

During the fracas, Nia Jax turned around and landed a direct punch to Lynch’s face. The shot dropped Lynch and left her with a concussion and a broken nose. She managed to finish the brawl in spite of the injuries, but the WWE hasn’t let her get physical since the incident.

A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that Becky Lynch was cleared from her concussion, but not cleared from the nasal fracture that she suffered at the hands of Jax. The report implied that the triple threat match at TLC was in jeopardy because of Lynch’s status, but never explicitly said it was off.

It’s worth noting that Dave Meltzer didn’t say that she would be out, and he was only saying that she wasn’t cleared as of that time. However, because of the implied wording, many media outlets ran with the news and reported that Lynch wouldn’t be at the show.

Lynch took to Instagram to deny that she would miss the match and to clear things up. She posted a photo of herself attacking Charlotte Flair with the following caption.

“I’m seeing reports that I ‘might not be cleared’ for TLC. Let me say this as clearly as I can: nothing will keep me from fighting on Dec 16th. I’ve got heads to slap and a title to keep. The Man will come around.”

The TLC PPV is scheduled to take place on December 16 inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The show will air on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET with a preshow starting at 6 p.m. ET.

