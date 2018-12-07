Kim Kardashian Sends Baby Chicago To Cleveland With Khloe To Avoid Family Illness

Kim Kardashian said goodbye to her youngest daughter, Chicago West, this week as she sent the baby girl off to Cleveland, Ohio, with her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

According to a Dec. 7 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian decided to allow Chicago to fly across the country with her aunt Khloe Kardashian in hopes of keeping the little girl safe from a family illness that has struck their household.

Kim revealed that she was forced to give her daughter to Khloe to take with her to Cleveland so that she wouldn’t get sick with the flu that had the rest of her family down and out.

“Yesterday was a hard day because we have the flu going around. So once the flu happens, and I felt it in the house and my baby didn’t have it, Chicago, [so] I sent her to Cleveland with Khloe. I said ‘Khloe, please take her for like four days, because she’ll get sick [at home] with everyone,”’ Kardashian told Extra this week.

Of course, Khloe Kardashian came through and brought little Chicago with her to Cleveland for the week, where she and her daughter, True, are busy visiting with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, Khloe pulling double baby duty may be good practice for when she has a second child. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian is said to be actively trying to conceive another baby with Thompson. However, her famous family, like sister Kim Kardashian, are allegedly against the idea.

“Khloe’s sisters are completely against her plans to have another child with Tristan. They understand that she wants True to have a sibling, but the fact that she wants to have another baby with him when she isn’t even sure that she wants to stay with him blows their minds,” an insider told Radar Online.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of the basketball player kissing another woman surfaced online while Kardashian was nine months pregnant.

Khloe gave birth to baby True just hours after the cheating scandal erupted, and all the drama was caught by KUTWK cameras, and later aired for fans who watch the show.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and the rest of their famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.