Lisa Vanderpump Confessed That She Doesn’t Have A Credit Card, Says She Wouldn’t Remember To Pay The Bills

She may live a very lavish and luxurious lifestyle, but that doesn’t mean that Lisa Vanderpump is racking up the credit card bills.

As fans of the hit show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know, Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd have very expensive taste. It’s not uncommon for Lisa to drop thousands of dollars on clothing or even items for her dog on the spot. But, the reality star recently confessed to In Style that she doesn’t even have her own credit card as she prefers to pay for things either in cash or with her debit card account. But there’s a method to her madness.

“Because if I had a credit card, I would never pay the bills. I just wouldn’t remember. Pandora says, ‘With the amount of money you spend, you should have a credit card so you can get points.’ But I like to know where I stand.”

Vanderpump also shared with the publication that she can be frivolous with her spending, sometimes dropping way too much money on either a dress or on a handbag but there’s a simple reason why — she loves “things.” But she did dish that there is one purchase that sticks out as something that she really regrets — a designer dress.

“I bought a ridiculous ball gown from Valentino, and it was a fortune. You could buy a nice car for this dress. It was a black, lace wedding dress,” she told the publication. “I thought I’d be wearing it and wearing it and wearing it — and I’ve worn it twice. So I think I’ve paid basically $10,000 every time I’ve worn it.”

Though she does a lot of spending on herself, Vanderpump does also take time to give back to the community, especially with her dog rescue called Vanderpump Dogs Foundation. Her love for animals is clearly displayed on the Bravo show and she loves dogs so much so that she decided to create her very own foundation.

According to the website, the Vanderpump Dog Foundation helps dogs in need. The foundation was started in an attempt to rescue dogs from the horrible Yulin Dog Meat Festival, which slaughters and abuses dogs for entertainment. After seeing what happened during the festival, Vanderpump felt as though she needed to use her voice and platform to help the innocent dogs that were victims of this terrible event and thus her foundation was born.

Now, not only does the foundation rescue dogs in need overseas but they also help to educate people of the importance of spaying and neutering dogs to help to avoid overpopulation and homeless dogs or dogs that need to be put down due to overcrowding in shelters.

Season 9 of RHOBH airs next year.