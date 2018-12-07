Don Lemon Calls Donald Trump ‘Hypocrite In Chief’ After Report Reveals The President Hired Illegal Immigrants

CNN commentator Don Lemon roasted Donald Trump on Monday, calling the president the “hypocrite in chief” after the New York Times revealed that he employs undocumented immigrants. The Huffington Post says that Lemon called Trump out for condemning immigrants and claiming that he didn’t have “one” illegal immigrant working for him, all while employing them at his residence and club.

“Donald Trump: Hypocrite-in-Chief,” Lemon said on CNN Tonight. “We’re learning tonight that while this president has been railing against immigrants, calling them criminals, rapists, even animals, his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey… has employed people who managers allegedly knew were in the country illegally.”

Lemon then pointed out that Trump has violated his own hard-line stance against immigration on several occasions that were known prior to the New York Times story. For instance, his wife Melania Trump’s family used chain migration to immigrate to the U.S., something that Trump has railed against. He also hired undocumented workers to build Trump Tower.

Lemon also said that the president has enacted policies to discourage immigration, all while using undocumented workers for his own benefit.

“The hypocrisy of this president is stunning,” said Lemon.”Do as I say, not as I do. Pay no attention to the undocumented immigrants at my golf club. While I’m slamming immigrants and taking their children from them. Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. Facts do matter, people. Hello! And the truth hurts. I know some of you don’t like to hear it.”

Trump has forcefully spoken out against undocumented workers, going so far as to retweet false information about the cost of illegal immigration in the United States.

Illegals can get up to $3,874 a month under Federal Assistance program. Our social security checks are on average $1200 a month. RT if you agree: If you weren't born in the United States, you should receive $0 assistance. — The Trump Train ???????????? (@The_Trump_Train) November 28, 2018

During his campaign, Trump claimed that his organization made sure that it did not employ any undocumented workers, claiming to have used E-Verify to confirm that workers were here legally. But the report from the NYT shows that he employs several illegal immigrants, including Victorina Morales, who arrived from Guatemala illegally in 1999. Since then, she has worked close to the president at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, watching as he interviewed potential cabinet members.

She decided to speak with the NYT after growing tired of hearing Trump’s rhetoric about undocumented workers. She said that his language equating immigrants with criminals, along with verbal abuse from a supervisor, hurt her. Morales explained that she couldn’t stay quiet after hearing him “insult” people like her, all while helping him make money.

Lemon says that Trump needs to examine his own house before speaking out on immigration.