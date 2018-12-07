Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sexy Silver Dress

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her shape yet again. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a mother of three, but she’s not letting that stop her from having the body of her dreams.

On Friday, Dec. 7, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share two photos of herself wearing a form-fitting, silver dress. Kourt showed off her look in the stunning gown, which flaunted her famous curves.

In the sexy snapshots, Kardashian is seen wearing the strapless dress, which shows off her toned arms and rests at mid-calf. The reality star dons multiple rings on her fingers, and completes her look with a pair of clear, pointed toe heels.

Kourtney’s hair is parted to the side and styled in loose, wet-looking waves. She has dark polish on her fingernails and also sports a pair of dangling diamond earrings.

Kourtney’s makeup is on point in the photos as she rocks a bronzed glow, pink eyeshadow, dark brows and eyelashes, and a nude lip color. Kardashian does not reveal why she’s so dressed up but did use a knife and fork emoji in the caption for the photos, which could hint that she is headed off to dinner with someone special.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian could be meeting up with her friend and rumored fling Travis Barker. The reality star and the Blink 182 drummer have reportedly been spending a lot of time together as of late, and since Kourt is seemingly single, it may be a good time for her to date the drummer.

However, there is one person who doesn’t like Kourtney and Travis spending time together. Kardashian’s former boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick is allegedly bothered by Kourt’s relationship with Travis.

“Travis and Kourtney are very flirty when they’re together but she swears they’re just really good friends. Not everyone believes her though, Scott is very suspicious that there could be something going on between them on the down low. He gets riled up when he sees pictures of them hanging out, it bugs him because he feels like Kourtney’s hiding something from him. He grills her over it all the time, he still wants to know every move she makes, but she just laughs it off,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.