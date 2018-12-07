‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Dons Teeny-Tiny Bikini While ‘Somewhere Under The Rainbow’

Former Playboy Playmate and Instagram model Sara Underwood loves to get creative with her boyfriend — and primary photographer — Jacob Witzling when it comes to the pictures and videos she shares to her Instagram page. Her fans are quite used to seeing her flaunt her figure in her regular posts, but she almost always manages to incorporate something unusual into the shots. On Friday, December 7, Underwood shared a new snapshot — and it looks like she has a hit on her hands once again.

Sara Underwood’s latest Instagram post doesn’t reveal her exact location this time, other than noting that she’s “not in Kansas anymore.” Underwood may be incorporating some Wizard of Oz references into her new image, but she’s definitely not trying to be a plain-Jane Dorothy.

In this case, Underwood is seen in a tiny bikini — and she is sitting on a tire swing which hangs under a tree, along a beach. Up in the sky there’s a bit of a rainbow, and Sara noted that she was “somewhere under the rainbow” in the image’s caption.

Underwood did indicate in her post that this is an Andi Bagus bikini that she is wearing, although the photo is taken from enough of a distance that it is a little tough to tell exactly which of their pieces she has on. It looks as if it might be their “Reef” bikini in the red color, one that has braided ties at the neck, back, and hips — along with pearl-beaded tassels at the waist.

Whichever bikini Underwood is wearing, it certainly flaunts all of her most amazing assets. The angle Sara is at on the tire swing shows off plenty of skin. Admirers are able to glimpse her long legs, curvy derriere, taut abs, and quite a bit of cleavage.

As is typically the case, fans flocked to this new post to show their love for Underwood. Sara has a following of about 9.2 million people now on the popular social media site — and in just four hours of the post having been live, more than 65,000 had liked the photo. Hundreds commented, and many noted that they wished they were there, swinging with her under that rainbow.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, the Instagram queen shares plenty of pictures showing her in tiny bikinis, but she can also make a bookstore look sexy. Sara Underwood has been sharing a wide variety of unique photos in recent days — and nearly anything, and everything, that the former Playboy Playmate posts gets her followers buzzing.