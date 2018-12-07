‘Avengers: Endgame’ Officially Changes Its Release Date

Like its predecessor, 'Infinity War, 'Endgame' will premiere one week early in the United States.

After months of waiting, fans were finally treated to the trailer for the fourth Avengers film this morning. In addition to the surprise of the films subtitle, Endgame, a second surprise was revealed at the trailer’s conclusion. Fans were delighted to learn that Avengers: Endgame had moved up its release date. Just as Avengers: Infinity War did earlier this year, Endgame has been bumped up by one week.

The news came with the release of the trailer which only announced the month of April at its conclusion. The official date was confirmed when Marvel shared the official poster for the film on its Instagram page shortly after the trailer arrived.

Following suit of its predecessor Infinity War, Endgame will now debut worldwide at the exact same time. Originally, the film was slated to premiere on May 3 in the United States, one week after it debuted in several countries overseas.

Naturally, with it being one of the biggest movies of all time, spoilers would run rampant online ruining the plot and ending for fans in the United States. Now everyone will get to view the movie at the same time ensuring fair viewing for all. April 26 is the film’s new release date, just one day short of the year anniversary of Avengers: Infinity War.

Bumping up Endgame has pushed the release seven weeks away from Captain Marvel, which debuts on March 8. It also now has three weeks between itself and DC’s Shazam! which premieres at the beginning of April.

There’s not much competition for Endgame in April with other releases including Pet Sematary, Hellboy and previously mentioned Shazam! spread throughout the month. Endgame will go toe-to-toe with films The Intruder and The Aftermath on April 26 weekend, ensuring a win at the box office.

Twelve weeks after Endgame premieres, Spider-Man: Far From Home will take center stage when it is released on July 5. Far From Home will be the last MCU film of 2019 and the first in the studio’s Phase 4 lineup. Dark Phoenix will also premiere in 2019 to the joy of Marvel fans, one month earlier than Far From Home on June 7. Despite being acquired by Disney, 20th Century Fox’s Dark Phoenix does not fall under the umbrella of the MCU.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.