‘Mortal Kombat 11,’ Which Is Set To Arrive In April 2019, Releases Its First Mind-Blowing Trailer

Mortal Kombat 11 is about to be released — and this time it’s more brutal than any of its predecessors. The trailer was showcased during the Game Awards 2018, where gaming enthusiasts were treated to a glimpse of a game that’s set to blow previous expectations away.

And when fans used the word “brutal,” to describe the action in the newest trailer, they mean to say that it’s so gory that one must put their kids to bed before watching the gameplay snippet.

According to an article by the Sun, the trailer starts with a gory fight between two popular Mortal Kombat characters – Raiden and Scorpion — in a ruined temple, with moves getting more and more vicious as the battle rages on.

What’s interesting about the fight is that, apart from the normal powers, characters were also able to use weapons that were lying around the stage. This, perhaps, hints at an expanded feature — as players have had this ability in the past, in limited fashion.

The main portion of the trailer ends with a finishing move, one that completely blew the fans in attendance away — as it was over-the-top, even by Mortal Kombat standards, the report said. It features Scorpion flying into Raiden and destroying his torso, finishing him by firstly decapitating him, then impaling Raiden’s head with his signature move of launching a flying chain attack. Scorpion’s iconic ranged attack sees him shout the words, “Get Over Here!”

Mortal Kombat 11 announce trailer !pic.twitter.com/KeVggN1CHp — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 7, 2018

Per the report, the game will be launched in April 2019, but gaming enthusiasts can pre-order the game. Doing so will also give them access to the beta – which, per the report, will come with better combat techniques, as well as online versus modes.

As the trailer shows, gamers will also be able to choose Shao Kahn as their player of choice – the traditional final boss of the Mortal Kombat series, and the primary antagonist.

Mortal Kombat 11 Modes, Gameplay, and Story Leaked #MortalKombat https://t.co/s0bwLJjnsn — Gadgets 360 (@Gadgets360) December 3, 2018

Mortal Kombat 11 will also come with an amazing “all-new Custom Character Variation System that gives players the creative control of building customized versions of the character roster,” per the Sun.

Mortal Kombat is one of the most popular fighting game franchises among gaming enthusiasts. The original game was first launched in 1992, but because of its growing popularity, it has seen ten sequels since — not counting the various franchise spin-offs. The latest version follows the 2016 launch of Mortal Kombat X.

When the game’s co-creator, Ed Boon, posted the game’s new trailer on Twitter — fans went crazy with excitement, and expressed how much they had been looking forward to the new game. Ed Boon also said that it came as a shock to him that fans didn’t know a new version was coming, and wrote the following.

“I’m really surprised nobody guessed we were working on a Mortal Kombat game. What’s wrong with everyone?”