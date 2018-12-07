Meghan McCain Says She Can Relate To Pete Davidson’s Feelings About Being Bullied Online

On an episode of The View yesterday, the panel discussed Pete Davidson’s recent Instagram post where the comedian made a statement about being bullied online in the wake of his public split with singer Ariana Grande. Meghan McCain, daughter of Senator John McCain, opened up about how she can empathize with the comedian, as she has experienced online bullying herself, People reported.

“I do think it’s different when you’re someone like Pete Davidson or someone like us, it’s not just social media. Google me right now, there are articles written about me the past few days, what a huge b*tch I am, how awful I am, the negativity and nastiness I’ve brought to the show. It’s real, it’s not just social media, it’s the media, as well,” McCain, 34, revealed.

Davidson, star of Saturday Night Live, spoke out on Instagram earlier this week to slam online bullies who have been harassing him since his split from Ariana Grande. The couple broke off their engagement last month after briefly dating. Grande has spoken out in support of Davidson, asking fans to be gentle to her ex, but that didn’t stop the negative comments.

“I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t,” Davidson, who struggles with mental health issues, shared.

McCain made waves earlier this week after she and co-host Joy Behar came to blows on an episode of The View that paid tribute to the late George H.W. Bush. The discussion quickly turned political when Behar began bashing President Trump on his environmental issues, and McCain tried to redirect the conversation back to the late president. Behar snapped at McCain, and the two exchanged some words on air. Whoopi Goldberg tried to direct the cameras to go to commercial to stop the squabble, but the two kept at it. McCain received backlash for trying to silence her co-host, and a source later told People that the two co-hosts were fine — that this type of on-air disagreement is typical in their profession.

“I know what it feels like to be hated in the same way Pete Davidson does. I’m not asking for sympathy, but I felt extreme compassion for his post,” McCain continued.