According To Wife Of Bernie Sanders, All Polls Show The Vermont Senator Would Have Defeated Trump In 2016

Jane O'Meara Sanders stated that 'every single poll' showed Bernie Sanders ahead of Donald Trump in 2016, with one suggesting he had an easy 15-point lead.

As Bernie Sanders prepares for what many are hoping will be another presidential run in 2020, the wife of this Vermont Senator has made it startlingly clear that according to all polls, Sanders would have won the 2016 presidential election against Donald Trump if things had been allowed to run their course and if the DNC hadn’t pressured Bernie Sanders to give up the election to allow Hillary Clinton to take on Trump instead, something which did not end at all well for the Democratic Party.

According to Newsweek, when the Associated Press recently contacted Jane O’Meara Sanders to ask her how she felt about Bernie Sanders possibly running for president in 2020, she stated that “every single poll” points to the fact that her husband would have quite easily beaten Donald Trump if he had been allowed to continue with his campaign.

Polls do indeed bear out what Bernie Sanders’ wife has said, with one particular survey from NBC/Wall Street Journal showing that Bernie was nine points ahead of Trump. Another poll conducted by CBS News/New York Times suggested that the Vermont Senator was actually ahead of Donald Trump by a whopping 15 points.

Bernie Sanders is only too aware that he probably would have beaten Donald Trump in 2016, noting that same year that “Right now, in every major poll, national poll and statewide poll done in the last month, six weeks, we are defeating Trump, often by big numbers and always at a larger margin than Secretary Clinton is.”

However, despite the many supporters of Bernie Sanders, he did not have big money backing him like Hillary Clinton did, and the Democratic Party chose to support Hillary, who did have plenty of money and big businesses behind her. Despite the DNC forcing Bernie to abscond from the election and support Clinton, Bernie Sanders’ wife still has fond memories of the work she and her husband did in 2016, noting that it was “extremely inspiring meeting all the people all over the country.”

When it comes to the presidential election in 2020, O’Meara Sanders explained that only the goal should be to defeat Donald Trump, and it is her belief that only a truly progressive and forward-thinking candidate will be able to do this.

“Who can beat Donald Trump? That has to be the primary goal. To win. We think you win by a very strong progressive commitment.”

Jeff Weavers, who is the personal campaign manager of Bernie, has certainly seemed to do more than just hint that Bernie Sanders may face Donald Trump in 2020. However, according to Weavers, this time Bernie would be in a much better position and begin his campaign “as a front-runner.”

“It’ll be a much bigger campaign if he runs again, in terms of the size of the operation.”

While Bernie Sanders has not publicly declared his intention to run for president in 2020, he has stated repeatedly that Donald Trump needs to be “defeated,” and in the minds of many Americans, Bernie is the perfect person to accomplish this task.