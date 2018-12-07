Erica Mena Shows Off Bouncing Breasts In Pink Bikini While Horseback Riding

The reality star is enjoying paradise with rumored boyfriend.

Not everyone can manage to look amazing while bouncing on a horse and holding a video recording device to capture the social media-worthy experience, but it looks like Erica Mena has mastered the art.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, who appears to be on a tropical vacation, took to social media to share photos and videos from her day. In a short clip posted to her official Twitter account, Mena can be seen wearing a teeny-tiny, pink string bikini while riding a horse on the beach. At beginning of the clip, viewers are greeted by Mena’s smiling face. As the clip continues, the reality show star maneuvers the camera to show off her bouncing breasts and butt as the horse gallops — with the water and trees serving as a beautiful backdrop.

Mena also posted a photo of herself on her Instagram account, giving her fans and followers a better view of the tropical paradise as well as her sun-kissed skin. Mena used the caption of the photo to thank rumored boyfriend and rapper, Safaree, for capturing the moment.

Some of the star’s fans took the caption as confirmation of the couple’s relationship while others were more focused on Mena’s physical appeal.

“Slayyyy, I love you,” one fan commented. “Erica, u are fine as hell,” another said.

Always been a rider ???? pic.twitter.com/ZW3GvIgu5W — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) December 7, 2018

Safaree also reposted the photo on his Twitter account with the caption, “I’m sure this horse was very excited.”

According to a report from Hot 97, dating rumors began to circulate when the couple was spotted together at a basketball game at the Barclays Center. Over the years, Mena and Safaree have both been romantically linked to famous exes. The rapper dated Nicki Minaj for over 10 years before calling it quits in 2014 while Mena was previously engaged to rapper Bow Wow.

Bow Wow and Mena made headlines earlier this year when the ex-lovers got into a very public argument on Instagram, according to a report from Hollywood Life. Things quickly got nasty between the two after Bow Wow threatened to leak a sex tape the couple made during their relationship.

It’s unclear whether Mena has officially moved on with Safaree but perhaps the pair will address the dating rumors at some point.

Before joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Mena appeared in a few scripted TV shows, including CSI: Cyber and Master of None. She has also starred in several music videos, including Chris Brown’s “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” and has appeared on Nick Canon’s comedy TV show Wild ‘n Out.