McDonald’s To Launch Cheese Bacon Fries Across US, Per ‘Business Insider’

McDonald’s is rolling out a new menu item in 2019, and it sounds like a good one. According to a report from Business Insider, the fast food giant is going to release cheese and bacon smothered french fries in 2019.

An employee of McDonald’s with knowledge of the situation told Business Insider that the cheese and bacon fries will be available around the country early next year, so McDonald’s patrons shouldn’t have to wait long to get their hands (and mouths) on them.

Fox News reached out to McDonald’s for comment on the impending new menu item, but they declined to confirm that the reported fries were coming. However, the company didn’t deny the existence, either. In fact, the spokesperson hinted quite heavily that something new involving bacon and cheese would be available soon.

“At this moment, our kitchens are bacon-ing something together. But we’re not yet ready to share the gouda news,” she said.

Some parts of the country have already come face-to-face with the cheese and bacon-covered french fries, as locations in Hawaii and Northern California have already started selling them in November, according to a report from Nation’s Restaurant News. Apparently, an order of the cheese and bacon fries sold for between $3.50 and $3.75.

Mark Kalinowski of Kalinowski Equity Research said the location of test markets indicate that the company is serious about the test and that we could expect to taste them in early 2019.

Further lending credence to the rumor is the fact that a Loaded Bacon & Cheese Basket of fries were sold at a McDonald’s in Chicago last year. This location offers an international menu, and McDonald’s offers the basket of cheese and bacon fries as a regular menu item in Australia.

Business Insider actually viewed photos of point-of-sale systems showing “loaded bacon fry station” at some locations.

Instagram user theimpulsivebuy shared a little more information on the fries, as they are located in one of the test markets. According to their report, the fries come with cheese sauce and bacon bits. They also noted that it’s not the same bacon that is used on the sandwiches and burgers.

Only time will tell if these cheese and bacon fries from McDonald’s make their way to a nationwide market, but based on the reports from multiple sources and the cagey response given by the McDonald’s spokesperson, it seems quite likely that McDonald’s fans will be able to indulge on the fries in short order.