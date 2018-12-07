Candace Cameron Bure Lands In The Hospital After Brother Kirk Runs Her Over With A Go-Kart

Candace Cameron Bure shared a gruesome snap of her bloody hand to her Instagram Story, and revealed that she had landed in the hospital following a family fun day gone wrong. The injury came after Bure’s brother, actor and evangelist Kirk Cameron, ran her over with a go-kart, People reported.

“Our fun family day ended up with me in the emergency room. I got into a go-karting accident and my brother ran me over,” Bure said from the hospital, as she laughed through her pain.

The Fuller House star went on to reveal that, though her fingers aren’t broken, her hand was pretty mangled and bloody. Her hands ended up severely swollen, but Bure shared that the doctors were able to salvage her wedding rings.

“Went go-karting with my brother and two sisters. I’ve been released now, but was in the ER. Clearly I am fine… but got some damage to my hand, but it’s not broken, and my shoulder, but it’s not broken,” Bure shared in an Instagram video as she made her way home from the hospital.

The outing included siblings Candace, Kirk, Melissa, and Bridgette. Bure shared a snap of the family, pre-incident, to her Instagram — as the four siblings visited their parents house. The four were huddled together, looking happy and ready for their fun day of bonding. Bure joked in her video from the E.R. that family reunions aren’t complete without a trip to the emergency room.

“I’m the culprit. I’m the crazy driver… It was my fault completely. I tried to cut her off and take the lead,” her brother Kirk mused from the hospital, Bure shared.

The siblings awaited the results of Bure’s X-rays, which revealed the actress had no broken bones, and joked about their sibling rivalry. Sister Melissa quipped that she had nothing to do with the crash, and that she was going slow. Kirk followed up his apology by saying that he tried to cut her off, and that he blames the incident on his competitive nature.

Bure said that she was all good and feeling fine, but followed up later with another video shared to her Instagram Story. Bure cringed, and mused that the adrenaline had worn off — and that the pain was now setting in.

The Journey Back To Christmas actress ended the slew of videos with a snapshot of her now warped wedding rings, and gave fans the answer to the question that was on everyone’s mind.

“And, as if you need to ask, I won!” she quipped.