‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Hunter McGrady Flaunts Cleavage While Frolicking In Costa Rica Ocean

It is easy to see why Hunter McGrady remains one of Sport’s Illustrated‘s most popular models. The size-inclusive model shared a sizzling photo taken while she was on shoot for the magazine’s swimsuit edition. McGrady looked spectacular as she thrust her head back — and showed off her ample assets — in the sexy Instagram snap.

The plus-size model was all curves as she flaunted a black swimsuit in the ocean. The swimwear looks similar to the bikini that she wore in an earlier post, one which was comprised of a plunging bra and a pair of barely-there bottoms. The black ensemble only served to emphasize the 25-year-old’s bronzed complexion.

Hunter’s makeup and accessories were kept to a minimum. She wore her trademark well-defined brow, brown eye-shadow, and some lip gloss. Her long golden tresses were wet and unkempt as she carelessly tossed them back into the water.

Sports Illustrated recently took the models to Costa Rica for this year’s swimsuit edition, and the photos prove that it remains one of the most beautiful places on earth. In fact, McGrady captioned the photo by stating that she was “already missing this gorgeous place.” The Instagram photo shows McGrady in the stunning azure ocean. In the background, green mountains look on as the size-inclusive model lifted her face towards the blazing sun.

Hunter McGrady has a massive following of 468,000 admirers, many of whom showed appreciation for the sneak peek photograph. The snap already has more than 8,000 likes — and fans are showering the young model with praise. One user wrote, “The resort will be fully booked for years to come thanks to you @huntermcgrady. Beautiful pictures of a stunning lady,” while another quipped that, “You are my inspiration! I want to look like you!!!”

McGrady is very open about her own battle with struggling to love herself. In an interview with Allure, she spoke about her road to self-acceptance. When she first started her modeling career, she was too embarrassed to tell people that she was a plus-sized model — and battled feelings of unworthiness. She revealed that it was her mother, herself a former model, who encouraged her to accept her body as it was.

“This is your body. This is your one and only body… Step out of your mind, step out of what society has tried to shove down your throat, and look at yourself and know that your body is beautiful.”

Since Hunter McGrady first appeared in SI‘s 2017 issue, her modeling career has blossomed. She has also just released her own size-inclusive swimwear line, called “Playful Promises.”