Demi Lovato Reacts To Grammy Nomination On Social Media: ‘Dreams Do Come True’

Demi Lovato received a Grammy nomination on Friday morning for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Christina Aguilera for their track “Fall in Line,” and the ”Sorry Not Sorry” singer is ecstatic. She took to Twitter and Instagram shortly after the nominees were announced to express her gratitude, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Lovato shared a screenshot of the nominees for the category, and circled her nomination with Aguilera. She tagged her performance partner and thanked her for the opportunity.

“Can’t believe I’m nominated for a Grammy with someone I grew up singing to… My idol forever,” Lovato wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Lovato posted the same image on Twitter and added, “Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all… thank you @xtina. I love you so much.”

In another tweet, Lovato wrote that she grew up trying to hit Aguilera’s high notes every day, according to Billboard. She called the nomination a surreal experience.

Aguilera showed her own love to Lovato, who recently left rehab after an overdose this summer, earlier this week. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer commented on a healthy-looking, bare-faced selfie on Lovato’s Instagram, telling her that she has missed Lovato “so very much.”

“And we keep on tickin — till the end of time — I looooove youuuuu! Can’t wait to continue to heave [sic] you by side now,” Aguilera added.

“Fall in Line” appeared on Aguilera’s Liberation album in June. She and Lovato also filmed a powerful music video soon after the single was initially released in May. Additionally, they performed the tune at the 2018 Billboard Awards.

Aguilera told Zane Lowe of Beats 1 Radio on Apple Music that she wanted Lovato to join her on the track because she “could really blow.”

“I wanted somebody that could come to play,” Aguilera said.

She also called Lovato a sweetheart, and a “girl’s girl.”

Another recent Instagram post from Lovato revealed her ever-growing number of fans. The singer posted her Spotify statistics from 2018, noting that her music earned over 1 billion streams.

The singer is currently focusing on her recovery from her July drug overdose, which sent her to the hospital — and then rehab. She has been spending her days working on herself, practicing Brazilian jiu jitsu, and taking things day by day. In recent photos, the artist has looked happy and healthy.

Lovato left the rehabilitation center just over a month ago, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that she is “committed to her sobriety” right now.