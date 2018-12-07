WWE News: Ember Moon’s Husband Rips Former Raw Champion – Calls Her An ‘Unsafe Moron’

It's sometimes very hard to escape a misstep in the world of professional wrestling.

Last month before Survivor Series, a brawl broke out between the women of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. It was used for WWE to build up the pay-per-view, but the primary result was Nia Jax punching Becky Lynch in the face and giving her a broken nose and a concussion. Almost a month later, Lynch still isn’t cleared for in-ring action and other wrestlers are concerned for the safety of superstars stepping into the ring with Jax.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Nia Jax and Tamina were set to square off against Ronda Rousey and Natalya in the main event. After the Riott Squad took out Natalya, Rousey needed another partner and that ended up being fan-favorite Ember Moon.

When all was said and done, the team of Moon and Rousey emerged victorious thanks to an armbar applied to Tamina. It’s not known what will happen on this week’s Raw, but Jax is going to challenge Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE TLC on December 16.

Despite the fact that everything ended up alright after that tag team match, not everyone is in a good place with Nia Jax. As a matter of fact, Ember Moon’s husband was not happy with his wife getting into a ring with Jax and hoped she wouldn’t end up legitimately hurting her.

WWE

According to the Daily Star, indie wrestler Matthew Palmer sent out a tweet which wasn’t overly complimentary of Jax. The husband of Ember Moon has since deleted the tweet, but once he found out that Moon was stepping in as a replacement for Natalya, he spoke his mind.

“Hope this unsafe moron doesn’t hurt my wife again.”

Fans know that SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was scheduled to take on Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. The punch from Jax left Lynch a bloody mess on Raw and took her out of action for a number of weeks.

That came after Nia Jax won a battle royal at WWE Evolution in late October and became the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. She ultimately won the match by eliminating Ember Moon last.

Nothing has come from WWE or anyone regarding the tweet from Ember Moon’s husband, and it isn’t yet known if there will be any backstage issues due to it. Inquisitr recently reported that Nia Jax had legit backstage heat due to working unsafe and injuring other superstars, but it obviously hasn’t affected her push. She will still go on to face Ronda Rousey at TLC, and Moon could get involved in the title picture in the future as well.