Donald Trump Is Likely To Win Re-Election In 2020: At Least, That’s What Casinos Taking Bets On It Say

No, you can't place a bet on the outcome of a political race at any casino or sportsbook in the US.

Donald Trump will win re-election in 2020, according to European sportsbooks taking bets on that particular event.

The idea of betting on the outcome of a political event may sound ridiculous to Americans, since here in the U.S. you can only put down money on casino games, lotteries, and sports — and betting on sports is heavily regulated, varying by jurisdiction. But in the United Kingdom, betting on the outcome of a political event — or indeed, just about any event — is perfectly legal. It takes place over the internet or at corner oddsmakers all over the country. and it’s a popular pastime.

As the Washington Examiner reports, the betting public apparently believes, via Panamanian sportsbook BetOnline.ag, that Donald Trump is going to win re-election in 2020. And they apparently believe so by a comfortable margin.

Specifically, as of this writing, the odds of Trump winning in 2020 are 7-5. That means that if you bet seven dollars — or Euros, or Panamanian Balboas — and Trump wins, you get five back, plus your initial bet. In the gambling world, that’s about as close to a sure thing as you’re going to get. Of course, it bears noting that, in the gambling industry, things change by the second. What’s more, the election is a solid two years away, and any number of things can happen between now and then.

Nevertheless, if Europeans voting with their wallets are to be believed, Trump is the man for 2020.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

A handful of Democrats are currently trending with long odds of winning in 2020 at the moment — Democrats who have not even announced that they are running, as yet. Those Democrats include Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris (10-1), Joe Biden (12-1), and Bernie Sanders (16-1). Potential candidates with even longer odds include California billionaire Tom Steyer, who has poured millions of dollars of his own money to encourage the public to get behind efforts to impeach Trump (33-1), and outspoken conservative pundit Ben Shapiro (40-1).

At this point, some disclaimers are in order. First, never gamble more than you are willing to lose, and if you think you might have a gambling problem, seek help. Second, check your jurisdiction’s gambling laws before attempting to place a bet with a foreign gambling website.

In case you were wondering, there has been little serious consideration of the 2020 presidential race so far — outside of the gambling industry — owing to the fact that it’s too early in the process to draw meaningful conclusions. However, as reported by the Inquisitr, political analyst John A. Tures of the Observer looked at Trump’s approval rating by state, and determined that if the election were held today, Trump would likely lose the electoral vote.