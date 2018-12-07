Adam Sandler Talks About Chris Farley’s Death In New Song, Says He Didn’t Mind Dying Young Like John Belushi

Chris Farley may have passed away over 11 years ago, but his good pal Adam Sandler is still reeling after the loss of his beloved friend.

As fans of the comedian know, Farley was just 33 years old when he died from an overdose of cocaine and morphine. According to Radar Online, many friends — including Adam Sandler — had previously tried to stop Farley from going on drug and alcohol benders, but their interventions didn’t work. In Sandler’s new Netflix special titled 100% Fresh, he opens up about his friends’ death in a song, saying that the SNL star was okay with dying young — like some of his heroes, such as John Candy and John Belushi, did.

“After a show he’d drink a quarter Jack and stick the bottle up his a**, boy, hungover as hell, he’d still show up to morning. We’d tell him, ‘Slow down, you’ll end up like Belushi and Candy.’ He said, ‘Those guys are my heroes, that’s all fine and dandy.’ I ain’t making that s**t up, that’s the truth about my friend Chris Farley.”

And though he was one of the best comedians of his time, Sandler shares in the song that he would oftentimes find him listening to music and crying, usually about his father, Thomas John Farley Sr. Sandler also shared that Chris’ funeral was very emotional for him, in another line in the song.

“We flew out to bury our friend. Nothing was harder than saying goodbye, except watching Chris’ father, it was his turn to cry.”

This was not the first time that fans and friends came together to honor Farley, someone who was incredibly well-loved in the comedy community. As the Inquisitr shared last year, December 18 marked the 20-year anniversary of the comedian’s death. Adam Sandler, David Spade, Chris Rock, and Rob Schneider were all incredibly close with Farley after starring in SNL together.

Spade, who famously starred with Farley in the hit movie Tommy Boy, took to his Instagram account to remember his late friend on the anniversary of his death.

“20 years ago today,” he wrote along with a photo of Chris.

Chris Rock also remembered his friend with a post, recalling that phone call that changed his entire life.

“20 years ago today. I got that call.”

Additionally, Tom Arnold remembered the late actor in a rather lengthy post, one that explained that the day that Farley was found dead, Arnold was ironically filming a funeral scene in a movie. There, he heard the dreaded news of Chris’ passing.

Evidently, Chris Farley made a huge impact on so many lives — especially the lives of his friends.