Watch Juventus Vs. Inter Milan Serie A Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Derby D’Italia Kicks Off Round 15

Inter Milan face the daunting task of becoming the first team in Serie A to defeat Cristiano Ronaldo and defending champions Juventus in the first Derby of Italy this season.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Derby D’Italia clash, pitting table-topping Juventus against third-place Inter Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 41,500-seat Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Friday, December 7.

As SB Nation notes, Inter Milan come into to the derby match in third place on the Italian top flight table. The “Nerazzurri” nonetheless trail the seven-times-running champions by a gaping 11 points — meaning that a win is essential for the visitors in order to have any hope of making a run at the “Scudeto” in 2018/2019.

Even with the star power of Cristiano Ronaldo gracing the Derby D’Italia for the first time, the rivalry will always be focused on the history of controversy between the sides between two of Italy’s largest cities. The animosities commenced in 1961 when, as the Daily Mail recounts, a pitch invasion stopped a match between the two teams, with the league awarding the three points to Inter — but quickly reversing itself, and ordering a replay of the game. Similar controversies have plagued the game ever since, only servining to make the rivalry more passionate.

Watch a preview of the momentous Serie A Derby D’Italia match in the video below, courtesy of Juventus FC, via YouTube.

To watch a free live stream of the Juventus vs. Inter Milan Italian Derby showdown, fans can tune into the stream provided by WatchESPN, the online streaming portal for sports media giant ESPN. The WatchESPN streaming network is available with subscriptions to most cable or satellite TV providers, allowing fans to watch the “Bianconeri” vs. “Nerazzurri” derby showdown for free.

To view the Juventus vs. Inter Milan live stream for free, without credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. These internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer free seven-day trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the table-top Serie A battle streamed live at no charge.

Fans who prefer an Italian-language live stream of the Juve-Inter match in the United States should go to Rai Italia America.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by Eleven Sports via Facebook. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform, while in India, Sony LIV will carry the match.

Throughout Africa, Super Sport will live stream the game, while in the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — Juve-SPAL will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that are set to broadcast a live stream of Juventus vs. Inter Milan, make sure to consult LiveSoccerTV.com.