Olivia Culpo Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging White Top In Latest Instagram Post

Olivia Culpo is never one to shy away from showing some skin, and is doing just that in her latest post to her Instagram account — driving fans wild with a new sexy image of herself that she shared this week.

In a photo posted on Friday, December 7, to her account on the popular social media platform, the Sports Illustrated model basks in the sun while sporting a revealing top and tiny workout shorts.

The former Miss Universe winner went braless underneath a white top featuring a plunging neckline this morning, showing off her ample cleavage and flat stomach as she reclined across a large rock — appearing to take a rest during a mid-morning hike in the mountains.

She paired the risque piece with a small pair of navy-blue workout shorts that sat high on her hips, accentuating her small waist and toned and tanned legs. She added a pop of color to the outfit with bright pink sneakers, and carried a blue water bottle with her to keep her hydrated.

Olivia wore her shoulder-length brown hair down, and rested her head on her hand as she stretched out. Her eyes were closed as she took a break from her walk through nature.

“Good morning world!!!!!” she greeted her 3.5 million followers on the social media platform, most of whom were clearly happy to see her. In under an hour, the sexy photo received almost 40,000 likes — and hundreds of comments relishing in her beauty.

The model took a bit of a break from posting on Instagram after the Thanksgiving holiday last month, returning yesterday with a smoldering shot of her in a barely-there white bikini that was falling off her body. She expressed how much she had missed her fans on the social media platform.

In the midst of her social media break, Olivia has been getting ready for the holiday season. She revealed to Page Six the one thing that she stocks up on to give away as gifts — electric toothbrushes.

“They are the best and I love to gift them to my friends and family,” she told the news outlet. “Plus, they are very easy to wrap in their box!”

She also named cute sweaters and stationary materials as great gifts that she likes to give, and suggested Cointreau liquor bottles — accompanied by cocktail recipes — and “a fun inside joke from a wild night” as a sweet stocking stuffer to put together.