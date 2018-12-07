Jennifer Aniston Goes Braless In See-Through Top For Racy New Photos

Jennifer Aniston may be nearing her 50th birthday, but the actress is still as hot as ever, and she’s proving it in her latest batch of photos for Elle Magazine.

According to a Dec. 7 report by Hollywood Life, Jennifer Aniston got sexy in an array of snapshots for the magazine, which she graces the cover up for the January issue.

In one photo, Aniston is seen wearing a skimpy see-through netted top with no bra underneath. The former Friends star flaunts her famous curves as she wears her caramel-colored hair in a natural straight style and sports a hat on top of her head. She also rocks a gold star pendant and chain around her neck for the photo.

In another photo, Jennifer wears nothing but a thin, white tank top, which extenuates the fact that she’s not wearing a bra. Her hair is parted to the side and blowing in the wind in the racy photo, as she sports a pair of tan sunglasses and sports a smirk on her face.

Inside the pages of the magazine, Aniston opens up on an array of topics, including her two divorces to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. She also talks about the beauty standards that are placed on women, especially in Hollywood.

“We have to redefine what that is. It’s slowly been happening, but there’s still that mentality out there that wants to pit women against each other.” Jennifer Aniston stated.

“We live in a society that messages women: By this age, you should be married; by this age, you should have children,” Jennifer Aniston told ELLE. “That’s a fairy tale." Read the full interview with our January 2019 cover star: https://t.co/IegumxJg5L — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) December 7, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Aniston is thriving following her most recent split with Justin Theroux. The actress is said to be doing well, and using therapy to help herself get back into a good mental state following the divorce.

“She’s doing her thing exactly the way she wants to do it and really enjoying life,” an insider revealed, adding that Aniston “believes that whatever her path is, it will present itself the way it should,” and that she’s “all about taking care of herself.”

Earlier this year, Jen revealed that she’s “not heartbroken” as the media likes to portray her, and that she’s tired of the tabloid fodder about her not having children. “No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally,” Aniston stated.

Jennifer Aniston can be seen in her upcoming projects, which include the movie Murder Mystery, which is currently in post-production and scheduled to be released next year, as well as her yet to be titled morning show drama, where she’ll co-star with Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and other famous faces.