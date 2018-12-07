‘B&B’ Comings & Goings For The Week Of December 10: Dr. Taylor Hayes’ Psychiatrist Is In The House

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers casting news for the week of December 10 states that an off-screen father and daughter will appear together on the soap for the first time. Although Wayne Brady plays the role of Reese Buckingham, Zoe’s (Kiara Barnes) father, his daughter Maile will join him onscreen on December 12. And since Taylor (Hunter Tylo) has had a hard week behind her, a visit to her therapist is in order.

Hunter Tylo returns in her role of Dr. Taylor Hayes this week, per Highlight Hollywood. Fans have really been enjoying Taylor as she muddles through her memory as she tries to make sense of the night that she shot Bill. Viewers are already intrigued by the fact that Taylor says that she cannot remember hearing the shot go off, but Liam (Scott Clifton) can.

Besides dealing with the fact that she shot somebody, Taylor will also have new issues to deal with. Brooke, who now knows her secret, told her that she couldn’t be trusted around Kelly. In addition, Taylor met a man at Steffy’s party and sparks flew. Helping Taylor process her eventful week, Caryn West will debut on the show as Dr. Lisa Burr on December 10.

CSFA Audition Weekend April 6-8. Work with the Working https://t.co/bdJNB58V4f pic.twitter.com/KhMA7Sfb3B — CarynWestSFA (@CarynWestSFA) March 26, 2018

Wayne Brady and his 15-year-old daughter Maile will share a scene as Inquisitr previously reported. The dad and daughter duo play the roles of Dr. Reese Buckingham and Tiffany respectively. Reese is Zoe’s (Kiara Barnes) dad, while Tiffany is Emma’s (Nia Sioux) best friend.

A preview clip of their Bold and the Beautiful December 12 episode shows the cute banter between Tiffany and Reese. The conversation even alludes to their real-life father-daughter relationship.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Reese meets Taylor at Steffy’s party and they instantly hit it off. pic.twitter.com/LWY4HdBuFv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 7, 2018

Reese, Zoe, and Tiffany are in a Forrester Creations’ office. Zoe looks upset, and it’s at this point that Reese speaks to Tiffany and says, “Hey do you give your father a hard time like Zoe gives me?” Tiffany stops what she’s doing and goes over to Reese before saying, “Never. I’m an angel.” She then tells Reese that she needs to leave because they’re calling her upstairs. She leaves the room and Reese tells Zoe, “That is a fine young lady. Her father must be proud.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soaps, reveal that it seems as if Taylor and Reese have made a love connection. Zoe will wonder about her dad’s sudden interest in Taylor, and that is even before she knows that her dad stole a kiss from the psychiatrist.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.